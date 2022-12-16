ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Booker And Deandre Ayton's Final Injury Status For Suns-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NXZD_0jkOve2900

Devin Booker is available, while Deandre Ayton has been ruled out.

On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are facing off with the Los Angeles Clippers in California.

For the game, they will have All-Star guard Devin Booker available, but 2018 first-overall pick Deandre Ayton has been ruled out.

Booker has missed the last two games, so this will be his return to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Ayton got injured in the first half of Tuesday’s 111-97 loss to the Houston Rockets in Texas.

Booker is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest on 47.8% shooting from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

As for Ayton, he is averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest on 61.9% shooting from the field.

The Suns come into the night with a 16-12 record in their first 28 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers and Clippers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Recently, they have struggled, as they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 4-6 in their last ten games).

On the road, the Suns are 4-9 in 13 games outside of Arizona.

The Clippers are 17-13 in their first 30 games and coming off a 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday night.

They are 9-6 in 15 games at home and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

The two teams faced off in the 2021 Western Conference Finals, and the Suns won the series in six games to advance to the NBA Finals.

