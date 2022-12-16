ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

By Liv Johnson
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into.

“She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres.

Torres grew up with N-Kya. They were on the same cheerleading team through middle school and high school; their birthdays are just one day apart.

“She was just full of light and laughter,” Torres said.

It was on social media that Torres found out about what happened to her friend. 26-year-old N-Kya who was 36 weeks pregnant was found fatally stabbed and set on fire in a trash can in an alley on Tuesday.

The accused killer is N-Kya’s brother, 41-year-old Aaron Dudley. He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one for N-Kya and one for her unborn baby Noah. He’s also been charged with two enhancements of use of a deadly weapon and special circumstances of multiple murders.

“If convicted of all charges, the penalty is either death or life without the possibility of parole,” said District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Alexandria Cervantes, a long-time friend of N-Kya, says she was studying at Fresno City College to become a childcare worker and couldn’t wait to have her baby. She held a baby shower just two days before she was killed.

Her loved ones say N-Kya will be remembered for her compassion, bright smile, and infectious laugh.

“She was always happy, always smiling…she was just a bundle of light, basically,” said her friend Destinee Felisciano.

Dudley is set to be arraigned at the courthouse on Friday.

Comments / 9

Yolanda N. Davila
5d ago

so tragic, praying that God will comfort all those who are affected by this horrific tragedy. May He provide peace, love, unity, mercy & grace for all those that are touched & saddened by hers and the babies lives. in Jesus name Amen🙇

Rebecca Bell
5d ago

i don't think the journalist should've used the words "lit up the room" to describe a person that was set on fire

grneyez70
5d ago

I live close by this area and This is the 3rd murder in that area since summertime 2022.. all had an effect on me but this by far has effected me the worse, my prayers go out to the family and may God comfort all those who has been affected by this terrible tragedy..

YourCentralValley.com

