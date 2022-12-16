AprilAire hosts holiday event for children in need

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — AprilAire in Sun Prairie hosted a Santa’s Workshop Party on Thursday, allowing kids to decorate cookies, make crafts, eat pizza and visit with Santa Claus.

The event comes after roughly 30 company employees held a gift-wrapping event earlier in the week to prepare presents for those kids to help them celebrate the holidays.

Employees chose gifts from a Giving Tree and then wrapped them and gave them to the kids’ parents, who will then put them under their trees at home.

It was the first time the company held the event; last year, it did a home makeover for a family in need.

“The company in general, it’s in our DNA to give back, so holidays are definitely a time to do it but we really do year-round,” AprilAire’s marketing director David Carlson said.

