Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Title 42 stays in place for now, as the migrant crisis in El Paso grows.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Related
Zelenskyy arrives in DC to meet Biden, address Congress
Ahead of his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo that it is a “big mistake” to think that the war is over.
UpNorthLive.com
Supreme Court temporarily halts decision to end Title 42
WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay late Monday temporarily keeping Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy, in place. Title 42 allows the federal government to prevent individuals from entering the country during "certain public health emergencies." The policy was used by the Trump administration as...
UpNorthLive.com
If Title 42 asylum restrictions are lifted, what comes next?
(TND) — The Title 42 asylum restrictions were set to be lifted this week, and that may still happen. But the Supreme Court is temporarily blocking the order as conservative states push for Title 42's continued enforcement. The last-minute intervention from the Supreme Court gives the government until Tuesday...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Clean energy in peril if Republicans dismantle climate-crisis committee in U.S. House | Guest Opinion
GOP will double down on burning heat-trapping fossil fuels and helping Big Oil CEOs make record profits, Florida congresswoman writes.
Biden tells Zelenskyy: 'It's an honor to be by your side'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying a defiant wartime visit to Washington to thank U.S. leaders and "ordinary Americans" for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come
Former Twitter Employee Sentenced To 42 Months In Prison, Acting As A Foreign Agent
A former Twitter employee was sentenced last week to 42 months in federal prison for his role in accessing, monitoring, and conveying confidential and sensitive information that could be used to identify and locate Twitter users of interest to the Saudi Royal Family. Ahmad Abouammo,
UpNorthLive.com
Fed overestimates second quarter job growth by over 1 million jobs
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is now dramatically revising federal government estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which touted over 1 million jobs added from March to June 2022. The BLS, a division of the Department of Treasury, estimated a net job...
Comments / 0