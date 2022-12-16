ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UpNorthLive.com

Supreme Court temporarily halts decision to end Title 42

WASHINGTON (TND) — The U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay late Monday temporarily keeping Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy, in place. Title 42 allows the federal government to prevent individuals from entering the country during "certain public health emergencies." The policy was used by the Trump administration as...
WASHINGTON STATE
UpNorthLive.com

If Title 42 asylum restrictions are lifted, what comes next?

(TND) — The Title 42 asylum restrictions were set to be lifted this week, and that may still happen. But the Supreme Court is temporarily blocking the order as conservative states push for Title 42's continued enforcement. The last-minute intervention from the Supreme Court gives the government until Tuesday...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
UpNorthLive.com

Fed overestimates second quarter job growth by over 1 million jobs

PHILADELPHIA (TND) — The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is now dramatically revising federal government estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which touted over 1 million jobs added from March to June 2022. The BLS, a division of the Department of Treasury, estimated a net job...

