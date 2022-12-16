Read full article on original website
Man fell for the PBSO bait car, arrested for burglary
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Janeel Frontal had a Truist checkbook, black wallet, three BB&T Debit Cards, a driver's license, four PNC credit cards, two Virginia National Bank debit cards, two virtual wallet PNC cards, a safe deposit key and a Green Dot Visa Card But none of it belonged to him, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Woman arrested for throwing computer monitor at airport gate agent in Miami
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Alabama missed her connecting flight, but it was from more than just a delay. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Camilia McMillie, 25, was traveling from Alabama to New York City, with a connecting flight at Miami International Airport. McMillie checked-in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight.
South Florida man arrested for robbing coffee bar at gunpoint and attempted murder
COOPER CITY, Fla.(CBS12) — After a day-long investigation, detectives said they found the man responsible for robbing a coffee shop at gunpoint and shooting a woman inside. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call regarding a shooting and an armed robbery at the Clutch Coffee Bar in Cooper City. Deputies and Fire Rescue saw a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries.
Fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead following a fatal crash in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), in the early hours of Dec. 21, Elizabeth Owens, 25, was driving east on St. Andrews Road approaching the intersection with Nassau Road. The...
New Brightline Boca station opens to public
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's high-speed train services that already connects West Palm Beach to Miami, officially added Boca Raton into the mix Wednesday morning. The new station where you can hop on the train or get dropped off, is located just minutes from Mizner Park and across from the downtown library on Northwest 4th Street.
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
'I knew that thing would track me;' Man accused of stealing iPad in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tracking feature on an iPad came in handy during a burglary in Riviera Beach. On Dec. 14, an employee of Legacy Contracting Solutions on Garden Road reported a burglary to police. The supervisor told police that someone broke into four company vehicles. All had window damage and property missing. An iPad was among the missing items, as well as a drill, grinder, wrench set and other construction tools.
Trio accused of stealing more than 5 dozen boat propellers on Treasure Coast
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Three people are accused of stealing $73,000 worth of boat propellers to fuel their drug habits in St. Lucie County. Detectives arrested Richard Dale Gillispie, 39, of Fort Pierce; Christopher Ward Summerlin, 45, of Fort Pierce; and Michelle Stephanie Gillispie, 33, of Fort Pierce.
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
56 people arrested in undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An undercover drug sweep in Riviera Beach led to the arrests of nearly 60 people, including three for a drug-related murder. Police said the Vice Unit launched the investigation seven months ago after receiving a number of complaints from the community about drug activity.
Crash slows southbound traffic on Turnpike near Beeline Highway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike on Tuesday evening. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. The southbound lanes near Beeline Highway are moving slowly, while law enforcement investigates the crash. Video from...
I-Team: Not guilty insanity pleas; expert who interviewed face-eater interviewed Unabomber
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team is exploring a hotly debated criminal justice issue. Are Florida killers getting off too easy, blaming mental illness for their crimes to avoid the death penalty and serving hard time in prison?. A few weeks ago the so called face-eater killer,...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in hit-and-run in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian with their car in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Monday that deputies are looking into a hit-and-run that took place on N Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N. A pedestrian was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection when an unknown blue SUV approached the green light.
Nearly $80,000 stolen after local agency falls victim to check fraud
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A governmental agency in West Palm Beach says they have fallen victim to theft and check fraud of nearly $80,000. The Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency (TPA) said multiple vendor checks were deposited in a downtown West Palm Beach United States Postal Service (USPS) mailbox, but never made it to the intended recipients.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in South Bay
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — A train struck and killed a person in South Bay. The incident happened around 6 a.m. near US 27, between G2 Canal Road and John L. Evans Road. Crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue found the pedestrian dead on scene. No word yet on how it happened.
Ribbon cutting ceremony and inaugural ride held at new Brightline Boca station
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s an exciting day in Boca Raton, as a new Brightline station opened Tuesday. CBS12 was one of the very first to experience the inaugural train ride from the Brightline Boca station to Brightline Fort Lauderdale. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer says the...
Fentanyl Crackdown: Flurry of drug busts on Treasure Coast show enforcement is effective
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The single greatest drug threat facing this country - fentanyl - is becoming a problem across the state - most recently on the Treasure Coast. In just the past week, authorities have made multiple fentanyl busts in the region - arresting at least five people.
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office releases holiday safety PSA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office put together several public service announcements with ways to keep your family, yourself, your money, and your home safe. Chief Deputy Brian Hester has the following recommendation for those last-minute shoppers:. shopping during daylight hours. don't carry...
South Carolina won't seek death penalty for man accused of killing wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina confirmed Tuesday they will not pursue the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, the jailed and disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son in a desperate attempt to conceal millions of dollars he stole, embezzled, laundered and otherwise misappropriated.
Finn leads Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night. Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in...
