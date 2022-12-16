Penguins' Evgeni Malkin Leaves Game Early After Taking Shot to Knee

The Pittsburgh Penguins may be missing Evgeni Malkin after leaving the game against the Florida Panthers early.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have once again been visited by the injury bug, and it’s taking bites out of some of the best names on the roster.

In a game that the Penguins were already missing Jason Zucker and Jeff Petry, Evgeni Malkin took a shot to the knee and was in clear pain.

Malkin has been one of the hottest players on the team with six-game point streak, with nine points (1G-8A) in that time.

The streak extended to seven games with a goal and assist against the Florida Panthers before suffering his injury.

It was Malkin’s goal that took him out of the game; a hard shot from Sidney Crosby that found Malkin’s knee before falling in the net behind Sergei Bobrovsky.

Malkin immediately went down in pain and needed help to skate off of the ice.

Crosby said following the game that the two have caught each other a number of times with shots over the years and is hopeful the injury is nothing serious.

Taking a puck to the knee, his right knee specifically, is less than ideal for Malkin as that’s the knee he had surgery on that forced him to miss the first half of the 2021-22 season.

Malkin had a different surgery on that knee in 2011, as well.

While the Penguins are happy they took won their seventh straight game, they are hopeful they won't be missing a huge piece of the lineup for long.

