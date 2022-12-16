Read full article on original website
Related
Government offices, services set holiday schedules
Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27, and Jan. 2, in observance of the holidays. . Due to the observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following each holiday.
Elections offices offering $1,200 scholarships
Alachua County’s Supervisor of Elections Office is taking applications for the chance to earn one of four $1,200 scholarships given each year by the Florida Supervisors of Elections. The scholarships are for full-time college juniors and seniors studying political science, public administration, business administration or journalism/ mass communications. Applicants...
Video: ACSO deputy separates fighting hawk, snake
On Tuesday, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy Aldous encountered a hawk and snake entangled in a battle for survival. With cars rushing by, Nick Aldous separated the two and allowed both to go their ways. “Unless you get it on video, it didn’t happen,” Aldous’ coworkers tell him over the...
GPD arrests 2 for fatal SW Gainesville stabbing
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested two men for fatally stabbing another man during an altercation on Tuesday. According to GPD, officers responded Tuesday to calls about a stabbing at Phoenix Apartments, which is in the 3100 block of SW 26th Drive. “Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive...
ACSO arrests armed convict leaving city bus
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrested 13-time convicted felon Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville while getting off a city bus downtown on Tuesday. Kaley Behl, spokesperson for ACSO, said deputies have spent weeks searching for Hall. They arrested him on charges of second-degree felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
Former Gator Dan Cross giving back
In 1994, guard Dan Cross helped lead the University of Florida men’s basketball team to its first Final Four in school history. The Gators, who finished 29–8 during the 1993-94 season under head coach Lon Kruger, defeated UConn, 69–60 in overtime, and Boston College, 74–68, in Miami in the Sweet 16 to make history, They eventually fell to Duke, 70–65, in the Final Four.
Five Lake City teens shot Monday
The Lake City Police Department dispatched officers on Monday afternoon after a report of a person shot. When arriving to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NW Wright Lane, officers found three juvenile males with gunshot wounds. The victims were coherent but couldn’t say who shot them, according to a press release. EMS transported them to the hospital.
GPD seeking to solve rash of break-ins
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is seeking the identity of a man they say may be responsible for a rash of recent vehicle break-ins. GPD released security camera footage of a black male walking into a store wearing black pants and a red shirt. “He was using credit cards of...
Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus
The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
UF’s Langford putting Trenton on the map
Former Trenton standout and current Florida Gator Wyatt Langford continues to rake in the national recognition. On Monday, the rising junior, who was a DI Baseball first team All-American last year, was named a Preseason First Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. He was one of four Gators to receive Preseason All-America Status.
State champion Santa Fe leads All Area team
Editor’s Note This is the second of three stories unveiling the 2022 Mainstreet Daily News All Area Volleyball Teams, sponsored by Bosshardt Realty. Click here to read about the Class 1A/2A All Area small school team. The Santa Fe (Alachua) Raiders were dominant as they won their second consecutive...
Gator great Lawrence Hatch talks life after football
In 1991, the Florida Gators won 10 games for the first time in school history under second-year head coach Steve Spurrier. The Gators also finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the fourth time in school history. Defensive back Lawrence Hatch was a key member of that team,...
