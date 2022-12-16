Traveling Exhibit Goes ‘Deeper’ Into Emmett Till’s Story, Civil Rights History of Host Cities

Read full article on original website
Smart college journalism students enhance their classroom work by doing internships or joining a campus outlet. They get to experience the real thing: published stories seen by an audience, with all the potential good and bad consequences that professionals face. Because, really, student journalists are journalists who just happen to be students.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
Birmingham, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.http://birminghamwatch.org/
