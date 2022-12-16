ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Full details on the winter storm sweeping across Nebraska

Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel in our latest forecast video.
Wind chills close Cody Park holiday displays; concessions done for year

Dangerous wind chills in North Platte’s weather forecast are bringing an early end to Cody Park Concessions’ holiday hours. Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said both the concession stand and the Santa’s Workshop display will be closed at least Wednesday and Thursday due to stiff winds and expected wind chills between 40 and 50 below zero.
Higher fuel costs likely to drive up Nebraska heating bills again this winter

LINCOLN — Local utilities, social service agencies and fuel companies have spent months urging Nebraskans to take some simple steps to slice the edge off winter heating bills. Experts project that this winter's bills could outpace last year's tallies by 15% to 50%, as shifting demand, global instability and...
Residents near Lake Maloney, Hershey will receive broadband upgrades

CAMBRIDGE — Pinpoint Communications has received nearly $1.25 million from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to extend high-speed broadband wireless service south of Lake Maloney near North Platte. The Cambridge-based firm also received Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program funds to improve broadband delivery to four rural areas in southeast Nebraska.
Hand-count audit of 10% of Nov. 8 ballots nearly perfect, Evnen says

After his office's statewide post-election audit, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says, Nebraskans should be more confident than ever in their state's election process and the county officials and volunteers who conduct it. Evnen outlined the audit's results and procedures and the reasons he sought it during a...
North Platte City Council endorses BMX track at failed dog-park site

North Platte City Council members wrote a happy ending Tuesday to 308 BMX’s long quest to establish a bicycle motocross racetrack in the city. They voted 8-0 after a 28-minute executive session to grant the group a lease option for the city’s north-side Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, which never caught on due to sandburs that resisted eradication.
NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, nineteen) (twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4. (three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (five, seven, eight, twenty, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $94,000.
'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School

The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.
Work is beginning on repairing the library elevator. When it is done remains a question.

The North Platte Public Library will have a functioning elevator again in 2023. Exactly when that is still remains to be determined. Library Director Sky Seery said Wednesday afternoon that a city crew is addressing electrical issues for the roughly five-decade-old elevator. Once that is completed, Otis Elevator employees are expected to begin parts replacement and other work in February.
Hahn named 2022 elementary counselor of year

The Nebraska School Counselor Association named Kara Hahn, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte, as its 2022 Elementary Counselor of the Year. The association made the announcement in a...
North Platte man charged with murder makes short court appearance

A 22-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree murder made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court Monday, his first in more than three months. Logan J. Divine appeared by video as he remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center. During the brief status hearing, his attorney, Martin Troshynski, focused on depositions, which he said are still being taken for the case.
South Loup boys, girls defeat Sandhills Valley in Maxwell Tournament

MAXWELL — Trey Connell led all scorers with 14 points as South Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 64-27 on Monday during the first round of the Maxwell Tournament. The Bobcats will face Maxwell in the championship game Tuesday. Maxwell defeated Brady 63-49 on Monday. "I thought we played outstanding on...
