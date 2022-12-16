Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Revisited: A few true tales of blizzards and cold snaps in west central Nebraska
Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the spring 2018 edition of The Telegraph’s former Revisited magazine. It has been updated to include subsequent notable weather events, including the four-day Panhandle and Sandhills blizzard of Dec. 13-16, 2022. ***. If you put away your snow shovels out here...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, region brace for Arctic's chilly breath on winter solstice
If western Nebraskans must go out Wednesday, weather forecasters say, it’s best to do so in the morning before temperatures and wind chills plummet and snow ushers in the winter solstice. The National Weather Service has placed all of west central Nebraska and the Panhandle under a wind chill...
North Platte Telegraph
Full details on the winter storm sweeping across Nebraska
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel in our latest forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
North Platte Telegraph
One for the record books: Weeklong blizzard buried parts of western Nebraska
Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska take pride in handling even the toughest conditions. But a blizzard that started last Monday in the western part of the state and didn’t let up all week has tested even their endurance. Relentless winds, gusting up to 50 mph, and blowing snow buried...
North Platte Telegraph
Wind chills close Cody Park holiday displays; concessions done for year
Dangerous wind chills in North Platte’s weather forecast are bringing an early end to Cody Park Concessions’ holiday hours. Parks Supervisor Lyle Minshull said both the concession stand and the Santa’s Workshop display will be closed at least Wednesday and Thursday due to stiff winds and expected wind chills between 40 and 50 below zero.
North Platte Telegraph
Higher fuel costs likely to drive up Nebraska heating bills again this winter
LINCOLN — Local utilities, social service agencies and fuel companies have spent months urging Nebraskans to take some simple steps to slice the edge off winter heating bills. Experts project that this winter’s bills could outpace last year’s tallies by 15% to 50%, as shifting demand, global instability and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska state troopers to get 22% raises under ‘historic,’ new labor contract
LINCOLN — The state troopers union and incoming Gov. Jim Pillen have agreed to a new labor contract granting 22% raises in the first year for the state’s top law enforcement agency. The raises, announced Wednesday, come after the Nebraska State Patrol’s wages for its uniformed troopers had...
North Platte Telegraph
Residents near Lake Maloney, Hershey will receive broadband upgrades
CAMBRIDGE — Pinpoint Communications has received nearly $1.25 million from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to extend high-speed broadband wireless service south of Lake Maloney near North Platte. The Cambridge-based firm also received Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program funds to improve broadband delivery to four rural areas in southeast Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Hand-count audit of 10% of Nov. 8 ballots nearly perfect, Evnen says
After his office’s statewide post-election audit, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says, Nebraskans should be more confident than ever in their state’s election process and the county officials and volunteers who conduct it. Evnen outlined the audit’s results and procedures and the reasons he sought it during a...
North Platte Telegraph
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to “double his own salary” with taxpayer money. What the ads didn’t say: Nebraska’s 49 state senators have been paid $12,000 a...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
North Platte Telegraph
6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; tens of thousands without power
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking people from their sleep, leaving thousands without electricity and damaging at least one bridge. The quake, striking at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council endorses BMX track at failed dog-park site
North Platte City Council members wrote a happy ending Tuesday to 308 BMX’s long quest to establish a bicycle motocross racetrack in the city. They voted 8-0 after a 28-minute executive session to grant the group a lease option for the city’s north-side Happy Hound Retreat Dog Park, which never caught on due to sandburs that resisted eradication.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, nineteen) (twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. 03-04-33-36-52, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 4. (three, four, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (five, seven, eight, twenty, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $94,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
'Kiss the pig' delights students at North Platte High School
The pig puckered up for three school administrators, but North Platte Principal Cory Spotanski worked hard to get his kiss. The North Platte High School Bulldogs far exceeded their goal at the annual food drive last month. Their reward was watching Spotanski, Assistant Principals Jami Allen and John Byrn, and Kevin Mills, director of human resources for the school district, smooch with Turbo the pig.
North Platte Telegraph
Work is beginning on repairing the library elevator. When it is done remains a question.
The North Platte Public Library will have a functioning elevator again in 2023. Exactly when that is still remains to be determined. Library Director Sky Seery said Wednesday afternoon that a city crew is addressing electrical issues for the roughly five-decade-old elevator. Once that is completed, Otis Elevator employees are expected to begin parts replacement and other work in February.
North Platte Telegraph
Hahn named 2022 elementary counselor of year
The Nebraska School Counselor Association named Kara Hahn, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in North Platte, as its 2022 Elementary Counselor of the Year. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The association made the announcement in a...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte man charged with murder makes short court appearance
A 22-year-old North Platte man charged with first-degree murder made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court Monday, his first in more than three months. Logan J. Divine appeared by video as he remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center. During the brief status hearing, his attorney, Martin Troshynski, focused on depositions, which he said are still being taken for the case.
North Platte Telegraph
South Loup boys, girls defeat Sandhills Valley in Maxwell Tournament
MAXWELL — Trey Connell led all scorers with 14 points as South Loup defeated Sandhills Valley 64-27 on Monday during the first round of the Maxwell Tournament. The Bobcats will face Maxwell in the championship game Tuesday. Maxwell defeated Brady 63-49 on Monday. “I thought we played outstanding on...
