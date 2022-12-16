Team USA Women’s Hockey To Hold Event At The Cube In Santa Clarita

Ed. Note: The above information was provided to KHTS by the City of Santa Clarita

Team USA’s Women’s National Hockey Team is set to sign autographs at The Cube in Santa Clarita this Saturday.

Members of the Women’s National Hockey Team are set to appear at The Cube in Valencia this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to sign autographs and take photos with fans as part of the Rivalry Series Weekend in Los Angeles.

Each person is permitted to bring up to two items to be signed.

To be admitted, attendees will need to register for the free event here . No walk-ins will be allowed.

The event is being held in coordination with the LA Kings as part of a weekend of events leading up to the USA vs. Canada Rivalry Series on Monday at the Crypto Arena.

The LA Kings are also scheduled to host several ice hockey clinics for women and girls.

For more information about the event or clinics, email the LA Kings here .

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .