Santa Clarita, CA

Team USA Women’s Hockey To Hold Event At The Cube In Santa Clarita

By Carl Goldman
 5 days ago

Ed. Note: The above information was provided to KHTS by the City of Santa Clarita

Team USA’s Women’s National Hockey Team is set to sign autographs at The Cube in Santa Clarita this Saturday.

Members of the Women’s National Hockey Team are set to appear at The Cube in Valencia this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to sign autographs and take photos with fans as part of the Rivalry Series Weekend in Los Angeles.

Each person is permitted to bring up to two items to be signed.

To be admitted, attendees will need to register for the free event here . No walk-ins will be allowed.

The event is being held in coordination with the LA Kings as part of a weekend of events leading up to the USA vs. Canada Rivalry Series on Monday at the Crypto Arena.

The LA Kings are also scheduled to host several ice hockey clinics for women and girls.

For more information about the event or clinics, email the LA Kings here .

