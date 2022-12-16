Read full article on original website
Related
Korean Investment App Toss Raises $405M
South Korean investment app Toss has raised $405 million in a Series G funding round. The round lifts the company’s valuation to a reported 9.1 trillion won ($7.1 billion), up from 8.5 trillion won ($6.6 billion) last June, notable at a time when FinTechs are slashing valuations and struggling to find funding, according to a report from TechCrunch.
Consumer Satisfaction With Food Pricing at QSRs Falls Again
Inflation-weary consumers are growing increasingly disappointed with quick-service restaurants’ (QSRs) food pricing. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Customers React to Rising Costs, Declining Service,” which drew from a census-balanced survey of 2,378 U.S. restaurant patrons, found that a declining share of QSR customers are “highly satisfied” with the price they paid for their last restaurant meal. In November, the portion was down to 56% from 58% three months prior and 62% six months prior.
Restaurants Split on Best Use for Rewards Programs Amid Inflation
As prices rise, restaurant chains are taking very different approaches to their rewards programs. While some brands are pulling back their rewards to avoid further diminishing their margins on top of the price increases they are already forced to absorb to remain competitive, other brands have chosen to step them up to avoid further trade down to at-home food options.
What is a Super App?
A super app is an all-in-one mobile application that provides a wide range of services and functions, allowing users to perform various tasks within the app instead of using multiple separate apps. Super apps often have a broad scope and can include features such as social networking, eCommerce, banking, transportation...
Ahold Says Grocery Shoppers Will Flock to eCommerce in 2023
As grocery shoppers seek more convenience, Ahold Delhaize sees eCommerce demand rising despite economic headwinds. In an interview with PYMTNS, Rom Kosla, executive vice president, information technology and chief information officer for Ahold Delhaize USA’s services company, Retail Business Services, discussed these trends. He noted that the company has not seen shoppers trading down to more affordable channels in the face of increasing economic pressures. Rather, demand for digital convenience is on the rise, in spite of the premium customers pay for it.
Digital Wallet Acceptance Drives D2C Brands’ Holiday Sales
In a bid to win consumers’ holiday spending, D2C brands are removing payment friction. This, as data shows that online shoppers are increasingly seeking out brands that offer them quick, convenient transactions. According to PYMNTS’ study, “Deal Or No Deal: The 2022 Holiday Shopping Report,” which draws from a...
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
What Is Digital-First Banking?
Digital-first banking refers to a type of banking in which the primary means of interacting with the bank is through digital channels, such as a website or a mobile app. This approach to banking is often designed to be convenient for customers, as it allows them to perform a wide range of banking tasks online, such as checking account balances, making payments, and transferring money.
Localized Payments Slam Brakes on APAC Cart Abandonment Rates
Merchants expanding into the APAC region are discovering the power of local payment methods. In the latest report examining this, “The Emerging APAC Opportunity: Local Payment Methods edition,” a PYMNTS and Citcon collaboration, we find that only 13% of the merchants in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. that sell to APAC customers accept the native APAC digital wallets their customers want to use a part of the world where the major card schemes don’t dominate.
LatAm’s Digital Transformation Opportunity Is Best Viewed as 33 Different Puzzles
The digital transformation of Latin America is a massive growth opportunity. That is, as long as you don’t treat Latin America as one big place. That’s a roundabout way of saying that this continent of 33 nations and over 600 million people is 33 individual markets, meaning players in digital goods and services like streaming entertainment are wise to take it one or two markets at a time, ideally with the right partners.
Procurement and AP Tech Firm XPRO Changes Name to Bedrock
Procurement and accounts payable (AP) technology firm XPRO has rebranded and changed its name. The firm is now known as Bedrock, a name that aligns with its growth and its focus on providing supplier management solutions, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release. “We are excited to introduce our...
Pinterest Stock Up 35% 6 Months After New CEO Arrived
Pinterest stock has risen 35% since the arrival of new CEO in June. It’s a shift that’s happened as the platform works to attract advertisers and ride a social commerce wave, while many of its social media rivals face a variety of struggles. named CEO in late June,...
ECB Outlines Banks’ Role in Central Bank Digital Currency Project
The ECB has published an update on its Central Bank Digital Currency project. The report, published on Thursday (Dec. 21), outlines the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) progress on the investigation phase of the digital euro project, which began in October 2021. It is the second such document following...
Amazon Sellers Expand to New Channels for Audiences and Sales
Amazon sellers want to reduce their dependence on the eCommerce giant, PYMNTS data shows. Although 71% of sellers using eCommerce marketplaces view the platforms as essential and report a 90% satisfaction rate, some are expecting to branch out, and the impact could be seismic. For example, a recent survey found...
Real-Time Payments Use to Drive Pay-by-Bank Options at Checkout
Retailers’ efforts to meet consumers’ instant gratification can get a boost from the pay-by-bank online bank transfer. “We live in a world today where everyone wants everything now,” Neil Erlick, chief corporate development officer of Nuvei, told PYMNTS in an interview, noting the emergence of online bank transfers within a broad and growing spectrum of rapid payment options.
Will Real-Time Analytics Reshape the Future of Financial Data?
The growing adoption of real-time analytics is affecting nearly every aspect of banking and payments. “If you don’t know where your money is, you can’t make good financial decisions,” said Koji Murase, senior product manager of ledgers at Modern Treasury. For large companies with sprawling financial data...
AMC Entertainment Discusses Acquisition of Some Cineworld Theaters
AMC Entertainment discussed a potential acquisition of Cineworld assets with some of that firm’s lenders. The discussions centered on certain theater assets in the United States and Europe owned by bankrupt Cineworld, but have ended without an agreement, AMC Entertainment said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Inflation Is Deflating the Financial Goals of all Consumers
Inflation is not only making life costly, it’s undercutting the financial goals of consumers. With the new year just around the corner, many U.S. consumers are looking ahead and setting financial goals. However, the economic headwinds of the past 12 months have severely buffeted their confidence and spending power....
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Asks Court for Rescue Financing
Thai crypto exchange Zipmex is headed to court after suspending withdrawals earlier this year. According to a document posted on its website Saturday and titled “Update on Moratorium Applications in Singapore,” the company said it will be in court in Singapore Friday (Dec. 23) for a hearing on its “application for super-priority for rescue financing.”
DraftKings on Making Money Mobility Both Fast and Secure
--- The speed of payments is crucial in the gambling industry. Customers want faster payouts. In fact, the speed of payments is so important that it can be a differentiator for customers choosing between gambling operators. Based on this strong desire for quick disbursements, DraftKings offers instant payment options to its customers. Payment speed, however, is only part of the equation. There is also a considerable need for payment security.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0