Locals in the Desert Southwest are preparing for colder temperatures

13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora has some tips on how you can save and stay warm during the winter season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With winter right around the corner, now is the time to start saving on energy costs.

The first thing you can do is start by putting down your thermostat between 65 and 68 degrees during the day.

APS spokesperson Yessica Del Rincon, says it's a good idea to change out your HVAC air filters if you haven't already.

"Having a new air filter in your HVAC system will help the system run more smoothly and efficiently and it'll keep less stress on your system and that'll ultimately help you save money on your energy bill," explains Del Rincon.

APS suggests opening your curtains and blinds during the day, then at night close them to keep the heat inside.

Eliminating air leaks will also help your home stay warm.

"You want to make sure that you caulk them or that you use weather strips to be able to keep the hot air inside the home," says Del Rincon.

One mistake people make is using appliances to heat the home.

"It is a safety hazard to use a gas oven to heat the home and if you have an electric oven and you use that to try to heat your home, it'll actually wear down the appliance," mentions Del Rincon.

Alternative sources of heat are space heaters, though there are safety precautions.

Mike Erfert, Yuma Fire Department Public Information Officer, says space heaters should be at least three feet away from anything that can burn and keep away from your furry friends.

"Every year in this country about 40% of the heating related fires come from space heaters and not surprisingly, most of those occur in December, January and February," says Erfert.

Although one winter visitor from Michigan, Mike Condel, says for him, there's no need to worry about that.

"Well I'll tell you what, I live in this van in the desert so the only way I prepare for winter is under a lot of blankets at night."

Condel says he saves a lot of money and sleeps on the Bureau of Land Management land for free.

APS says another way to save money on your energy bill is by using a smart thermostat.

"APS actually provides rebates and discounts for customers for the latest smart thermostat technology. Customers can go on marketplace.aps.com to see which thermostats are available and get an instant rebate on that smart home technology device," explains Del Rincon.

