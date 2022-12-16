ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Original 'Beauty and the Beast' Cast—Then and Now

Disney's sweeping animated movie musical Beauty and the Beast has captivated audiences since its release in 1991, and and H.E.R. and Josh Groban star in the live-action musical TV production. Here's a look at the actors behind the beloved characters in each version.

Beauty and the Beast Original Cast Then & Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jdgj_0jkOs74u00

Belle

Former Broadway actress Paige O’Hara, now 66, made her movie debut in the original Disney animated feature. Today she’s an actress, singer and artist who paints Belle for Disney Fine Art. She appeared in Disney's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration as a townsperson.

Grammy winner H.E.R. (born Gabriella Wilson) stars as Belle in the live event.

The Beast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZAho_0jkOs74u00

Robby Benson, now 66, voiced the once-dashing-prince-turned-beast in the Disney classic. After He went on to become a professor of telecommunications at Indiana University.

Tony and four-time Grammy winner Josh Groban, who previously contributed the song "Evermore" to the 2017 Beauty and the Beast film, stars as the Beast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhWCy_0jkOs74u00

Gaston

The original shallow villager who woos Belle was voiced by Richard White, now 69, an actor and singer in New York City. Luke Evans, 43, played Gaston in the 2017 version.

Maurice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5i3E_0jkOs74u00

Maurice was originally a wacky inventor voiced by Rex Everhart, a film and musical theater actor, who died in 2000.

Jon Jon Briones stars as Maurice, Belle's father and an inventor who entered the Beast's castle in the 2022 version.

LeFou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOoc1_0jkOs74u00

Jesse Corti, now 67, the original LeFou, went on to voice the Spanish dignitary in Frozen and Mr. Manchas in Zootopia.

Schitt's Creek star Rizwan Manji will star as Le Fou, Gaston's right-hand man in the 30th anniversary event.

Lumière

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yX5rX_0jkOs74u00

The Prince’s French valet who becomes a gilded candelabra as a result of a spell was voiced by Jerry Orbach (Detective Lennie Briscoe on TV’s Law & Order), who died in 2004.

Martin Short lights up the screen and stage as Lumière in 2022, the suave and charming candelabra.

Cogsworth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5pdg_0jkOs74u00

The castle’s fastidious and tightly wound head butler who is transformed into a mantel clock was voiced by David Ogden Stiers, the actor best known for his TV role as Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III in M*A*S*H. Stiers died in 2018 at age 75.

Tony winner David Alan Grier brings the laughs as Cogsworth, a clock who serves as Lumière's slightly more pessimistic foil.

Mrs. Potts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dNdtG_0jkOs74u00

Angela Lansbury was the castle’s housekeeper-turned-teapot with a Cockney brogue. Lansbury died in October at age 96. While Lansbury is "Still the One" forever in our hearts, Shania Twain stars as Mrs. Potts in the live special.

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

