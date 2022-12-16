He’s not the first, second or even third. But Ricky Council IV is making a name for himself. Fourth, as his family calls him, has turned into a standout for the Razorback basketball team and currently leads the SEC in scoring. And Council is attacking from the start in his first season at Arkansas after two at Wichita State, where he was the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season. But the junior has his eyes on much bigger prizes at Arkansas. If the early returns are any indication, Fourth and the Hogs will have a chance to accomplish everything they want, and then some.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO