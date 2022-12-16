Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Home of the Razorbacks Recognized as 2022 College Football Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Home of the Razorbacks – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field – was recently recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by Sports Field Management (SFMA). SFMA is the professional organization for 2,700 members who manage sports...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ricky Council IV: Big Leap
He’s not the first, second or even third. But Ricky Council IV is making a name for himself. Fourth, as his family calls him, has turned into a standout for the Razorback basketball team and currently leads the SEC in scoring. And Council is attacking from the start in...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Add to Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs have signed another top-100 prospect to their nation-leading 2023 recruiting class. Pitcher Hunter Dietz is Arkansas’ 13th signee ranked among Perfect Game’s top 100, an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history. He is the No. 51 overall prospect and the No. 5 left-hander in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Ranked No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will begin the 2023 season as a top-10 team. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 7 in Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, which was released Tuesday morning. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since the 2018 campaign, when the Hogs checked in at No. 3.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – No. 17 Arkansas Set for Big Tests at San Diego Invitational
SAN DIEGO – The No. 17 Arkansas women’s basketball team (13-0) will wrap up what has been a successful non-conference slate with two games lined up at the San Diego Invitational. Arkansas will play No. 16 Oregon on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Central Time and will face off against either No. 3 Ohio State or USF on Wednesday at Pechanga Arena.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #10/8 Arkansas vs UNCA
Who: #10/8 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-1, 0-0 SEC) vs UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-4, 0-0 Big South) What: Arkansas’ first game in Bud Walton Arena since Dec 6 and last until Jan. 4. When: Wednesday – Dec. 21 – 8 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 12/19: Stole The Show
Good morning. Bradley Cooper. Bradley Pitt. Bradley University. Doesn’t matter. Hogs by 90 19. We’ve got Coach Muss mic’d up for his pregame speech, front and center for postgame awards after the victory, and much more behind the scenes from this past weekend. Just keep scrolling, y’all.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 188: Ricky Council IV
He’s not the first, second or even third. But Ricky Council IV is making a name for himself. Fourth, as his family calls him, has turned into a standout for the Razorback basketball team and currently leads the SEC in scoring. And Council is attacking from the start in his first season at Arkansas after two at Wichita State, where he was the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year last season. But the junior has his eyes on much bigger prizes at Arkansas. If the early returns are any indication, Fourth and the Hogs will have a chance to accomplish everything they want, and then some.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Signee Rex Hargrove Wins 2022 Jones Cup Junior
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Signee Rex Hargrove, who will join the Razorback golf program for the 2023-23 season, won the Jones Cup Junior Invitational Championship this past weekend at Sea Islands’ Seaside Course. Hargrove (Houston, Texas) carded rounds of 75-71-65 to win the 54-hole event by one...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Williams named Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Travis Williams as the Razorbacks’ new defensive coordinator. Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator. On the field, he starred as a two-time All-SEC linebacker – including first-team honors in 2004 – leading the Tigers in tackles during their undefeated season in 2004.
