MySanAntonio

Musk's Twitter poll says he should step down from social network's helm

SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk's own Twitter poll results say he should step down from the helm of the social network, in a referendum that Musk had promised to follow after broad criticism of his stewardship of the company. The poll closed early Monday morning after 12 hours of voting,...
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
MySanAntonio

Tesla rally fizzles on fear of lasting Twitter-related risk

An initial advance in Tesla shares following Elon Musk's suggestion that he may step back from Twitter faded on Monday, as investors brace for lasting fallout from the billionaire's acquisition of the social media company. Tesla's stock fell as much as 1.9% as of 11:09 a.m. New York time, erasing...
MySanAntonio

Musk's Twitter draws deeper FTC scrutiny over rising privacy, security concerns

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is deepening an investigation it opened this fall into Twitter's privacy and data security practices in the wake of the company's takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, according to people familiar with the matter. FTC lawyers questioned two former senior executives in the past month about...
MySanAntonio

YouTube removed more than 10,000 videos related to midterms

YouTube took down more than 10,000 videos related to the U.S. midterm elections for violating its policies on election integrity and other guidelines, with 75% removed before they reached 100 views, the division of Alphabet's Google said on Monday. "We enforced our policies regardless of a speaker's public figure status...
GEORGIA STATE
MySanAntonio

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, took the witness stand Tuesday in a trial over U.S. antitrust regulators' effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup called Within Unlimited. At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MySanAntonio

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Settle Following Defamation Lawsuit Appeal

Depp originally filed a defamation claim against Heard in March 2019 after Heard published an op-ed in the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”. More from Variety. Helena Bonham Carter Says Johnny Depp Is 'Completely Vindicated,' Slams J.K. Rowling Backlash as...
VIRGINIA STATE

