La Crosse County, WI

wizmnews.com

Policing study committee members ponder what group hopes to accomplish

A La Crosse County committee to study local police activity is still trying to figure out its mission, nearly a year after being formed. Members of the committee surveyed themselves about what goals the group might pursue. Committee chair Tara Johnson says members have been learning about police work, and there seems to be an interest in continuing the study.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Start of winter being celebrated with outdoor party in Hixon Forest area

Wednesday is the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and the shortest day of the year in La Crosse, with just under 9 hours of sunlight. If you want to celebrate the winter solstice out in the snow, the Outdoor Recreation Alliance in La Crosse has a solstice party in the Upper Hixon forest on Wednesday afternoon.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Free 3-hour downtown ramp parking ends, city to charge $1 per hour

Parking in the downtown La Crosse ramps on weekdays will soon cost $1 per hour with no free grace period. The city’s Board of Public Works approved Monday a policy change, dropping the three-hour free grace period in the ramps during business hours on Monday through Friday and, instead, charging $1 per hour.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

A white Christmas inevitable in La Crosse for 2nd time in past 6 years

It looks like a White Christmas is a sure thing in La Crosse this year, even if the city doesn’t get any new snow between now and Sunday, Christmas Day. A nationwide forecast shows most of southern Wisconsin with a 50 to 75 percent chance of more than an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

National Weather Service La Crosse’s Kurz, who hasn’t seen Sharknado, in studio previewing Christmas, post-viewing area’s worst storm

Micheal Kurz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service La Crosse in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle

A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
Y-105FM

Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway

(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
CALEDONIA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

