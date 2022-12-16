Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Policing study committee members ponder what group hopes to accomplish
A La Crosse County committee to study local police activity is still trying to figure out its mission, nearly a year after being formed. Members of the committee surveyed themselves about what goals the group might pursue. Committee chair Tara Johnson says members have been learning about police work, and there seems to be an interest in continuing the study.
wizmnews.com
Emergency declaration made in La Crosse through holiday weekend; two building are opened up for shelter
An emergency declaration has been issued by the city of La Crosse, to open two government buildings for overnight shelters through the Christmas weekend. Mayor Mitch Reynolds says the southside community center and the Northside Policing Center will be available for emergency use because of predicted storms. The emergency period...
wizmnews.com
Mayo employees use virtual reality to plan for new La Crosse hospital
It may look like they’re playing video games, but staffers at Mayo in La Crosse are using virtual reality systems to help plan Mayo’s new hospital, which will open toward the end of 2024. Workers in several departments can view room plans through the special goggles, and make...
After La Crosse’s State Street floods and freezes, one resident believes the freeze was preventable
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — One week after a water main break on La Crosse’s south side, that same block of State Street flooded again. That water froze, and became thick ice. A man who lives on State Street said this safety hazard could have been prevented. “Flooded at the end of our street here, and it flooded homes that were...
wizmnews.com
Police asking city to end free downtown La Crosse ramp parking due to lost revenue
The tradition of three hours of free parking in La Crosse parking ramps may be going away. The city’s Board of Public Works is being asked by the La Crosse Police Department to eliminate the three-hour grace period allowed during weekday hours. The police want it changed to $1 an hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays.
wizmnews.com
Start of winter being celebrated with outdoor party in Hixon Forest area
Wednesday is the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, and the shortest day of the year in La Crosse, with just under 9 hours of sunlight. If you want to celebrate the winter solstice out in the snow, the Outdoor Recreation Alliance in La Crosse has a solstice party in the Upper Hixon forest on Wednesday afternoon.
wizmnews.com
Free 3-hour downtown ramp parking ends, city to charge $1 per hour
Parking in the downtown La Crosse ramps on weekdays will soon cost $1 per hour with no free grace period. The city’s Board of Public Works approved Monday a policy change, dropping the three-hour free grace period in the ramps during business hours on Monday through Friday and, instead, charging $1 per hour.
La Crosse man indicted on meth distribution charges
On Wednesday, a federal grand jury indicted Joshua Wittenberg, who is charged with possession of 500 grams of meth with intent to distribute. Police arrested Wittenberg on November 7 and he is currently being held in La Crosse County jail.
wizmnews.com
A white Christmas inevitable in La Crosse for 2nd time in past 6 years
It looks like a White Christmas is a sure thing in La Crosse this year, even if the city doesn’t get any new snow between now and Sunday, Christmas Day. A nationwide forecast shows most of southern Wisconsin with a 50 to 75 percent chance of more than an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas.
wizmnews.com
Surprise Christmas party for kids and families hosted by La Crosse auto racing group for the 10th year
The auto racing season in the La Crosse area doesn’t last until Christmas, but the Henderson Motorsports Group has found a way to celebrate the holiday with several families for a decade now. On Sunday, Henderson put on its 10th annual Christmas party for families with children, selected by...
Arcadia honors veterans in ‘Wreaths Across America’
Members from the La Crosse Composite Squadron placed wreaths on more than 150 gravesites of fallen veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery.
wizmnews.com
National Weather Service La Crosse’s Kurz, who hasn’t seen Sharknado, in studio previewing Christmas, post-viewing area’s worst storm
Micheal Kurz, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service La Crosse in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle
A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
wizmnews.com
Semi, hauling 40,000-pound loader, crashes into Hokah home, where mom and son were sitting
HOKAH, Minn. — She was sitting in her living room, watching TV with her 10-year-old son when the explosion happened. More pictures of the incident can be found here. Only it wasn’t an explosion. It was a semi crashing into Jessica McFarland’s living room Monday at her home on Mill Street in Hokah.
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
winonaradio.com
Outstanding Warrant Arrest Leads to Further Charges After Culprit Refused Arrest
(KWNO)- On Sunday, December 18th, Winona Police Department went to the 450 block of E 8th street in order to arrest a Joshoua Deppe, 29 of Winona, due to a felony probation violation warrant. According to WPD, officers knocked on the door of the home of Deppe when Deppe then...
winonaradio.com
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
