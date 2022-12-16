ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campbell County 61, Resurrection Christian, Colo. 42

Cheyenne Central 60, Greeley Central, Colo. 56

Cheyenne East 60, Glenwood Springs, Colo. 37

Laramie 59, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 47

Pine Bluffs 33, Pueblo East, Colo. 32

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake, Idaho 33, Riverton 23

Casper Kelly Walsh 45, Cheyenne South 42, OT

Evanston 43, Rawlins 34

Lyman 32, Star Valley 31

Mountain View 47, Green River 38

Thunder Basin 58, Rock Springs 42

Wrangler Invite=

Burlington 48, Hanna-Elk Mountain 2

Saratoga 65, Shoshoni 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sundance vs. Newcastle, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

