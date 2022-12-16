Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campbell County 61, Resurrection Christian, Colo. 42
Cheyenne Central 60, Greeley Central, Colo. 56
Cheyenne East 60, Glenwood Springs, Colo. 37
Laramie 59, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 47
Pine Bluffs 33, Pueblo East, Colo. 32
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake, Idaho 33, Riverton 23
Casper Kelly Walsh 45, Cheyenne South 42, OT
Evanston 43, Rawlins 34
Lyman 32, Star Valley 31
Mountain View 47, Green River 38
Thunder Basin 58, Rock Springs 42
Wrangler Invite=
Burlington 48, Hanna-Elk Mountain 2
Saratoga 65, Shoshoni 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sundance vs. Newcastle, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0