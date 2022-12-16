Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cheyenne Central 69, Greeley Central, Colo. 59
Cheyenne East 77, Glenwood Springs, Colo. 46
Laramie 73, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 57
Resurrection Christian, Colo. 69, Campbell County 49
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake, Idaho 46, Riverton 40
Casper Natrona 50, Lyman 25
Cheyenne South 64, Mountain View 46
Evanston 43, Farson-Eden 35
Green River 68, Pinedale 50
Rock Springs 56, Manila, Utah 44
Thunder Basin 64, Casper Kelly Walsh 49
West Side, Idaho 53, Rawlins 42
Wrangler Invite=
Burlington 80, Hanna-Elk Mountain 17
Saratoga 72, Shoshoni 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sundance vs. Newcastle, ccd.
