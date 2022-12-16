ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne Central 69, Greeley Central, Colo. 59

Cheyenne East 77, Glenwood Springs, Colo. 46

Laramie 73, Palmer Ridge, Colo. 57

Resurrection Christian, Colo. 69, Campbell County 49

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake, Idaho 46, Riverton 40

Casper Natrona 50, Lyman 25

Cheyenne South 64, Mountain View 46

Evanston 43, Farson-Eden 35

Green River 68, Pinedale 50

Rock Springs 56, Manila, Utah 44

Thunder Basin 64, Casper Kelly Walsh 49

West Side, Idaho 53, Rawlins 42

Wrangler Invite=

Burlington 80, Hanna-Elk Mountain 17

Saratoga 72, Shoshoni 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sundance vs. Newcastle, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy