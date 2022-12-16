The Dallas Cowboys blew a 14-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and lost in overtime off a tipped pick-six. It was a brutal loss in all regards. Losing to the Jaguars is not the mark of shame it might've been a few years ago; Trevor Lawrence has made the sophomore leap and played out of his freaking mind over the last month and a half. But Dallas is supposed to be the better team and let Jacksonville back into the game. The worst of it was giving up a game-tying field goal that came after the Jaguars marched down the field with one minute to go and one timeout to use in the fourth quarter.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO