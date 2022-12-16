ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Big Lead

The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
Distractify

Packers Rookie Christian Watson Has Taken His Love Life to the Next Level

Another week in the 2022-23 NFL season has come and gone, or has it?. Nope, thanks to a little program we like to call Monday Night Football. For those wondering, the Dec. 19 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers looks much more impressive on paper — both teams were predicted as Super Bowl contenders, but now it seems they will both miss the playoffs ... yikes!
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Big Lead

LeSean McCoy: Dak Prescott is Ass

Dak Prescott has played... not too well over the last month. He's thrown seven picks in the last four games against a grouping of pretty average defenses. His mediocre play let the Houston Texans stay close to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 before he threw a game-ending pick-six against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. That pick wasn't his fault but it sure is his problem.
The Big Lead

Rex Ryan: Cowboys Defense is Soft, Can't Finish

The Dallas Cowboys blew a 14-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and lost in overtime off a tipped pick-six. It was a brutal loss in all regards. Losing to the Jaguars is not the mark of shame it might've been a few years ago; Trevor Lawrence has made the sophomore leap and played out of his freaking mind over the last month and a half. But Dallas is supposed to be the better team and let Jacksonville back into the game. The worst of it was giving up a game-tying field goal that came after the Jaguars marched down the field with one minute to go and one timeout to use in the fourth quarter.
DALLAS, TX
