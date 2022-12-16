Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $6.5K to 875K
City of Ashland
13000 Cottage St., Ashland; Michelle Collett to Denny Miranda Lynn; $109,000.
125 E. Liberty St., Ashland; Shawn T. Telakowicz and Rachael L. Telakowicz to Brian E. Boyd; $119,900.
401 Dorchester St., Ashland; Sarah Case to Calypso J. Zenda; $95,000.
752 Ellis Avenue, Ashland; Natasha Collins to Evans Long; $130,000.
643 Keen Avenue, Ashland; Andrew N. Bush and Grace A. Vermillion (co-trustees) to Haley Sumler; $123,000.
830 Scott St., Ashland; Alan G. Cogar and Patricia E. Cogar to Margaret A. Smeyak; $65,000.
722 Charlotte Avenue, Ashland; William S. Stauffer to Elizabeth A. River; $155,000.
216 E. Liberty St., Ashland; Van Stee Ventures, LLC to Jordan D. Steele and Kyle J. Kopchak; $115,000.
536 Cherry Avenue, Ashland; Christopher Valentine and Sabrine Valentine to Gregory Jones and Ha Jones; $130,000.
910 Stone Creek Boulevard, Ashland; Joshua B. Bowman and Abbigail L. Bowman to Joe R. Grubs and Christine N. Grubs; $347,000.
2721 Ashwood Court, Ashland; Scott D. Anderson and Wendy M. Anderson (co-trustees) to Joshua B. Bowman and Abbigail L. Bowman; $418,000.
211 Lee Avenue, Ashland; Aaron Rental Properties, Inc. to Ashland Church Community Emergency Shelter; $105,000.
502 West 10th St., Ashland; Michael Buzzard to Warren Myers and Wendy L. Shaw Miller; $6,500.
Clearcreek Township
1320 Lake Drive, Ashland; Scott Young and Tiffany Young to Justin A. Issacs and Areil Issacs; $190,000.
Green Township
421 West Campbell St., Loudonville; Roy C. Wilson and Amy L. Wilson to Abrigayle Crossman and Nickolaus J. Crossman; $75,000.
2567 Ohio 60, Loudonville; Adam C. Clark and Hayla S. Clark to Brian D. Stough; 1.344 acres; $275,000.
304 Loudon Avenue, Loudonville; Shirley J. Wilson to Richard D. Fliger and Deline J. Hinkle; $51,000.
645 Ohio 39, Loudonville; Casa Propia, LLC to Nicholas A. DiNardi Jr.; $200,575.
710 Mill Road, Loudonville; Jerry L. Moore and April R. Moore to Kristin E. Meherg; $156,000.
Mohican Township
234 Main St., Loudonville; Daniel Mosher to Mohican Hills Real Estate, LLC; 178.769 acres; $875,000.
Montgomery Township
1341 Township Road 523, Ashland; Estate of Stewart K. Myers to Kenneth W. Acker and Judy A. Acker; 1.0 acres; $68,200.
Orange Township
951 Ohio 58, Nankin; Shawn P. Mann and Christin M. Mann to Shawn P. Mann; $20,000.
Sullivan Township
2 Ohio 58, Sullivan; Nellie G. Sanders to Emery P. Miller; 9.946 acres; $164,500.
Vermillion Township
3.307 Ohio 511, Perrysville; David Menser and Drake Manser to Steven L. Bechtol and Leah N. Bechtol; $33,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $6.5K to 875K
