Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock police search for missing 13-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Latonya Hill was last seen in Little Rock on December 18, 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
Man wanted on active felony warrants by Faulkner County Sheriff's Office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office announced they are searching for a man who has active felony warrants. According to the sheriff's office, Bruce Johnson is warrants are for felony theft by receiving. There is not any information on the individuals involved in the ongoing investigation...
North Little Rock double homicide has residents in the neighborhood speaking out
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A double homicide in North Little Rock took place Monday evening, Dec. 19th at the 800th block of East 16th Street and has residents in that area speaking out. As of Tuesday afternoon, police have not released the names of the victims due to...
Benton police are seeking a suspect who fraudulently purchased over $2,700 of merchandise
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who has used stolen credit card information to purchase $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot. According to police, the man in both pictures is the same but the pictures are taken...
North Little Rock police investigating Monday night double homicide
North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident in the 800 block of East 16th Street Monday night.
Jacksonville police: Man driving while intoxicated arrested after deadly crash
A man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after Jacksonville police said he was the cause of a deadly crash.
Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
Mens only warming center will open at Helping Hands in Benton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced that Helping Hands will be opening a warming center but only for men. Helping Hands is located at 1212 West South Street the center will open on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and remain open until Monday the 26th. Police said...
Man charged with negligent homicide, DWI in fatal accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced that an arrest was made in a fatal accident on Monday. Police arrested Kevin Karosich and charged him with DWI and negligent homicide. Police said officers were originally called to the 6600 block of John Harden Drive in reference to...
LRPD: 18-year-old & 15-year-old facing murder charges in deadly shooting of juvenile
Two teenage boys are facing murder charges in connection to the deadly shooting of another juvenile in Little Rock Sunday night.
One killed in Little Rock shooting just after midnight Sunday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, the Arkansas State Police requested assistance from the Little Rock Police Department concerning a homicide investigation in Lonoke County. Simultaneously, while assisting, LRPD detectives were notified of a shooting that occurred near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, according...
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Shooting at a car show, kidnapping of a teen & sinful cities: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, sin rankings.
Little Rock police investigating homicide near Chenal Parkway
Police in Little Rock and authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning.
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
Little Rock woman reflects on killing of her 3-year-old grandson on his 6th death anniversary
On December 17, 2016, at the intersection of Mabelvale and Chicot in Little Rock, Kim King-Macon heard horns honking at her, which was followed by a gunshot.
Drugs, Drinking, and other Naughty List Behavior in this Weekend’s Saline County Mugshots on 12192022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes
Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
