THV11

Little Rock police search for missing 13-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Latonya Hill was last seen in Little Rock on December 18, 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Police make 2 arrests in the January Meriwether Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the LRPD rounds out its 2022 law enforcement year, detectives have secured the arrest of two men that were involved in an early January homicide. 21-year-old Jadon Shackleford was the victim who died in the Meriwether Park homicide on Jan. 9 after succumbing to gunshot injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Mens only warming center will open at Helping Hands in Benton

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced that Helping Hands will be opening a warming center but only for men. Helping Hands is located at 1212 West South Street the center will open on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and remain open until Monday the 26th. Police said...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Man charged with negligent homicide, DWI in fatal accident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced that an arrest was made in a fatal accident on Monday. Police arrested Kevin Karosich and charged him with DWI and negligent homicide. Police said officers were originally called to the 6600 block of John Harden Drive in reference to...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

One killed in Little Rock shooting just after midnight Sunday morning

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just after midnight on Sunday morning, the Arkansas State Police requested assistance from the Little Rock Police Department concerning a homicide investigation in Lonoke County. Simultaneously, while assisting, LRPD detectives were notified of a shooting that occurred near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway, according...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident

A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes

Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
GLENWOOD, AR

