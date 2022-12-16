Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
KEYC
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
6 Things To Never Let Freeze In A North Dakota Vehicle
Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs will lead us into one of the coldest Christmas in many years. We're in a Wind Chill Warning until Christmas Eve morning with windchill expected to be around 50 below zero the next few days. I happened to leave a bottle...
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
North Dakota store shelves are empty due to the blizzard
Some businesses have even had to come up with alternative ways to make sure their customers get their gifts and food in time for Christmas.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Airport Boarding Numbers Down in November
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 83,999 airline passenger boardings in November. This is a growth of 570 passengers or a 1% increase from November of last year. It is also 12% below 2019’s pre-pandemic airline boarding counts for the same time period.
froggyweb.com
Excessive snow delays ice formation
The phone call was from a Florida number and I had no idea where the conversation would lead. Low and behold, it turned to ice fishing. Growing up and living in North Dakota my entire life I’ve never thought twice about an electrical plug hanging from the front grill on a pickup, taking a cooler to keep food from freezing in January and driving on the ice.
The good and bad for crops in snow and low temperatures in North Dakota
The amount of sunlight we see in winter months compared to the amount of snow we see, won't be helpful to farmers during planting season.
The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota
Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Taking care of cattle in extreme cold in North Dakota
Cold weather increases nutrient requirements, so for every one degree under 32 degrees, farmers should increase cattle feed by 1%
KFYR-TV
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
mtpr.org
Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana
An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Suspends Alley Garbage Pickup
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown is suspending all residential alley garbage pickup beginning on Tuesday, December 27th. This will be in place until further notice because of alley conditions throughout the city. You are reminded to place garbage and recycling on the boulevard on your scheduled...
valleynewslive.com
City crews continue to clear snow from downtown Fargo & Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Monday, December 19 into the morning of Tuesday, December 20. Vehicles located in no-parking areas will be impounded starting at 2:00...
newsdakota.com
Tuesday, December 20th Weather
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD WITH COLD WIND CHILLS. HIGH: 12 BELOW. WIND: WEST/NORTHWEST 5 TO 20 MPH. WINE CHILLS 20S AND 30S BELOW. TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A FEW FLURRIES. LOW: NEAR 20 BELOW. WIND: NORTHEAST 10 TO 25 MPH. TOMORROW: CLOUDY WITH SNOW. 1 TO 2 INCHES ALONG...
Beware of deer on North Dakota roads
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are driving on rural roads in North Dakota over the next week, beware of white-tailed deer.According to U.S. Customs near Antler, North Dakota, there have been hundreds of deer seen in the area.Even KX News saw dozens of deer along Highway 83 while driving back from the border today.This […]
newsdakota.com
Jamestown City Crews Repairing Water Main Break
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a temporary water outage and road closure on Jamestown’s north east side today. City officials say the water outage and road closure will be at 6th Ave NE between 11th St NE through 13th St NE. The closure will be from...
newsdakota.com
Wednesday, December 21st Weather
TODAY: CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF SNOW … 1 TO 2 INCHES ALONG HIGHWAY 2. 3 TO 4 INCHES ALONG I-94. STEADY TEMPS NEAR 10 BELOW. WIND: NORTH/NORTHEAST 5 TO 15, WIND CHILLS 25 TO 40 BELOW. TONIGHT: PERIODS OF SNOW ENDING, WIND INCREASING. NORTH/NORTHWEST WIND 15 TO 30, GUSTING...
Blizzard conditions possible Wednesday & Thursday
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at an active week of weather in Minnesota that includes two snowfall events. One of those snowfalls could turn into blizzard conditions due to the brtual cold and high winds set to blow into the state. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday through...
Comments / 0