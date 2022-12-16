ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, KS

Morris County sheriffs asking for help in identifying person(s) illegally disposing of calves, goats

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 5 days ago

MORRIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for illegally disposing of baby calves and goats.

According to the MCSO, the animals are being disposed of off the Elm Creek Bridge on S. 1400 Road, just south of Helmick Road.

The MCSO says this is defined as unlawful disposal per K.S.A 47-1219 :

47-1219. Unlawful disposal; penalty.
(a) Any person or persons who shall put any dead animals, carcasses of such animals or domestic fowl, or any part thereof, into any well, spring, brook, branch, river, creek, pond, road, street, alley, lane other than the person’s own private driveway, lot not owned or leased by such person, field not owned or leased by such person, meadow not owned or leased by such person or commonly-owned or public property shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof shall be fined in a sum not exceeding $500.
(b) Any owner or owners of any dead animals, carcasses of such animals or domestic fowl, or any part thereof, who shall knowingly permit the same to remain in any well, spring, brook, branch, river, creek, pond, road, street, alley, lane other than the person’s own private driveway, lot not owned or leased by such person, field not owned or leased by such person, meadow not owned or leased by such person or commonly-owned or public property to the injury of the health or to the annoyance of or damage to the citizens of the state or any of them, shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof shall be fined in a sum not exceeding $500. Every 24 hours the owners shall permit the same to remain thereafter shall be deemed an additional offense.
(c) Persons disposing of dead animals shall do so in one of the following ways: (1) Burial; (2) incineration; (3) delivery or unloading of the carcasses of dead animals or packing house refuse at a disposal plant, substation, rendering plant or place of transfer licensed by the commissioner; (4) composting; or (5) in accordance with rules and regulations adopted pursuant to K.S.A. 65-1,199, and amendments thereto.

K.S.A. 47-1219

The MCSO asks that anyone with any information call them at 620-767-6310 .

