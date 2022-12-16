ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near 34th and Wells on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Milwaukee Police Department says, just after 7:30 a.m., police responded to an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building that offers transitional housing to homeless veterans. Upon arrival, officers encountered the man armed with a gun in a basement, while other residents were inside the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 22nd and National

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near 22nd and National. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a local hospital...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Republican National Convention to be held in Milwaukee July 15-18, 2024

WASHINGTON (CBS 58) -- The Republican National Committee has announced that the 2024 Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee on July 15 - 18, 2024. The dates were officially announced in communication from the RNC on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The week-long event will be when Republicans select their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Save lives, visit Milwaukee County Zoo for free during the 'Season of Giving' blood drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is preparing to offer an opportunity to gain free admission while also saving lives throughout the area. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting its 22nd annual 'Season of Giving' blood drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 2:27 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Talking with loved ones about home improvements during holiday visits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is when many families visit one another, more than perhaps any other time of the year. While it may not seem like the most obvious way to close out a holiday dinner, those visits may offer the best time to have a conversation with loved ones about making their home comfortable and safe in years ahead.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy