CBS 58
Robbery related shooting sends 18-year-old to hospital, police arrest three
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 7:04 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Officials report that this shooting is related to a robbery....
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near 34th and Wells on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Milwaukee Police Department says, just after 7:30 a.m., police responded to an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building that offers transitional housing to homeless veterans. Upon arrival, officers encountered the man armed with a gun in a basement, while other residents were inside the building.
CBS 58
MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 22nd and National
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near 22nd and National. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a local hospital...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate double homicide near W. Appleton Ave and W. Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shootout Sunday night near W. Appleton and Congress has left two men dead and another person wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department. Those men have been identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as 23-year-old Benitaz Pinkin and 26-year-old Kentrell Malone. Their deaths are...
CBS 58
Touching tribute: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary honors volunteer killed by drunk driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A touching tribute to a life lost too soon. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, they're honoring a 20-year-old Racine volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week. CBS 58 told you about Johanna Pascoe on Friday. The Racine County Sanctuary said on...
CBS 58
Salvation Army of Milwaukee County setting up for 33rd annual Christmas Day dinner
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is preparing to provide meals for their 33rd annual Christmas Day Family Feast, offering a hearty Christmas dinner to area residents in need. Hundreds of volunteers are set to prepare and serve a homestyle Christmas dinner for thousands of people...
CBS 58
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee organizations urge donations as hundreds remain unhoused amid freezing temps
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Temperatures continue to drop which means the need for warmth and shelter for those without homes is rising. Multiple Milwaukee organizations are focusing their efforts on keeping the unhoused community safe as a major winter storm is set to hit the Midwest this upcoming weekend. “It’s...
CBS 58
Republican National Convention to be held in Milwaukee July 15-18, 2024
WASHINGTON (CBS 58) -- The Republican National Committee has announced that the 2024 Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee on July 15 - 18, 2024. The dates were officially announced in communication from the RNC on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The week-long event will be when Republicans select their...
CBS 58
Save lives, visit Milwaukee County Zoo for free during the 'Season of Giving' blood drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is preparing to offer an opportunity to gain free admission while also saving lives throughout the area. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting its 22nd annual 'Season of Giving' blood drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
CBS 58
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
CBS 58
'Do a lot of good': Brookfield plane crash victim's legacy lives on through charitable acts, donations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new bench in loving memory of a Brookfield teen now sits along Milwaukee's lakefront. Daniel Perelman, 18, was tragically killed in a plane crash in Wauwatosa in May. Colleagues of his mother, Ana Perelman, at Froedtert Urgent Care, donated the bench in Veteran's Park, ensuring...
CBS 58
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of USPS carrier killed in Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Dec. 21, ordered the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross -- a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier shot and killed in Milwaukee. "Mr. Cross was,...
CBS 58
'Take this seriously': Milwaukee city officials stress safety, patience during winter storm
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders and county officials are prioritizing safety as this winter storm progresses. Several departments throughout the city have all hands on deck to tackle this storm. The Department of Public Works hit the streets Wednesday at noon to pre-salt main and residential roads. The...
CBS 58
42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 2:27 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as...
CBS 58
Talking with loved ones about home improvements during holiday visits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is when many families visit one another, more than perhaps any other time of the year. While it may not seem like the most obvious way to close out a holiday dinner, those visits may offer the best time to have a conversation with loved ones about making their home comfortable and safe in years ahead.
CBS 58
Milwaukee-area program teaching kids to eat healthier at a young age
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people make the pledge to eat healthier as their New Year's resolution, but how about making preparations to start the habit even earlier than that?. A group of Milwaukee-area students is learning how to do just that. Food Right is a local nonprofit that organizes...
CBS 58
Children of missing Franklin woman, Sandra Eckert, prepare for another holiday without answers
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Holiday stress comes in all sizes. For the children of a Franklin grandmother who's been missing for nearly two years, sadly, this Christmas comes without answers. The last 21 months have been a series of highs and lows for Sandra Eckert's children. They're still waiting...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival cancels Jingle Bus service Dec. 22-23 due to impending cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Due to the impending weather conditions, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival announced it will cancel Jingle Bus service on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. According to a news release, those who previously purchased Jingle Bus tickets for these dates will receive a refund and...
CBS 58
Union Grove man arrested for OWI while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Union Grove man, who officials say was on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, has been arrested after officials say he was once again driving drunk. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 19, an off-duty sheriff's...
