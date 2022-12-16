Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska settles lawsuit with opioid companies for millions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska is settling with three major drug companies for $21.5 million, part of the state’s three-pronged approach to tackling the ongoing opioid crisis. “The state and our agency partners have been fighting the opioid crisis on three fronts through interdiction of illegal...
akbizmag.com
Affirming Care: Transgender Healthcare Resources
Transgender people have specialized healthcare needs, which providers in Alaska are stepping up to provide. Being transgender is more than a medical condition; it is an aspect of human lives. That said, transgender people have, by their nature, special healthcare needs. Since 2014, when TIME magazine signaled a “Transgender Tipping...
alaskapublic.org
No response from state officials as some Alaskans go months without food stamps
Nikita Chase is a single mom with two kids at home. She said she hasn’t gotten her food stamps since October. “You’re supposed to get it on the first [of the month], but you’re not getting anything. And there’s no communication,” she said. “So everybody’s just sitting, waiting, up in the air. And when you call, you get no answers.”
kcaw.org
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 18th in-custody death of the year
A 64-year-old man died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of 64-year-old Morris Teeluk. He was serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction, and had been in custody since 2014. The department did not provide a cause of Teeluk’s death, and said it cannot release medical information, citing privacy provisions.
Alaska cell phone taxes are higher than the national average
(The Center Square) - Alaskans are currently saddled with a 26.5% tax rate for their cell phones, higher than most of the country, according to a new report released Tuesday. Alaska ranked 16th among states with the highest cell phone taxes in the Tax Foundation’s 2022 report examining excise taxes and fees on wireless services. It found taxes and fees increased nationally for the fifth straight year.
Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget does not come close to rectifying the dire straits and circumstances caused by the Chinook and chum fisheries crash on the Kuskokwim and Yukon River drainages. I have written multiple commentaries about the Chinook and chum fisheries crash and subsequent crisis for many Alaska Native communities and fisherwomen and […] The post Alaska governor’s proposed budget glosses over Chinook and chum fisheries crash appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Chiropractic Economics
The Joint Chiropractic Expands to Alaska, Signs Franchise Agreement for 3 Clinics
First ‘The Joint’ clinic opens in Wasilla, Alaska. The Joint Corp., the nation’s largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement in the state of Alaska for three clinics. The first of the three recently opened in Wasilla, Alaska, with a second clinic planned for Anchorage in the first quarter of next year. The franchisees are targeting fall 2023 for the third location. Alaska extends The Joint’s footprint to 40 states.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Alaska
There’s no doubt about it, Alaska may just be one of the snowiest places in the entirety of the United States. However, just how snowy is it? And where is most of that snow found at? If you’re not sure of the answer to these questions, don’t worry. This complete guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the snowiest place in Alaska.
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 20, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: People are waiting a really long time for food stamps and the state isn’t talking about it. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testified from jail for the defense at a trial challenging the qualifications of Representative David Eastman to serve in the Alaska Legislature. Plus an aurora globe is being installed in a Fairbanks hotel.
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: How much are middle & lower income (working) Alaska families overpaying
Regular readers of these columns know that we often discuss the regressive impact of using cuts in the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) – what former Governor Jay Hammond called in his book, Diapering the Devil, a “head tax” – to pay for Alaska state government. But we’ve never brought that impact down to what it means in terms of dollars and cents per middle and lower income Alaska family.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed
The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan is challenging a state permit approving construction of a gold and metals mine that would tunnel under the Saksaia Glacier on 6,100-foot Flower Mountain near the headwaters of the Chilkat River watershed. Chilkat Indian Village officials say the project’s proposed system to treat water runoff from the mine in […] The post Chilkat Indian Village says Alaska mine poses risk to watershed appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card
Stewart Rhodes testified that there were never any plans for members of the group to enter the Capitol building that day, and the role of the Oath Keepers was to escort speakers from the VIP section of the Ellipse - where then-President Donald Trump gave his speech - to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds.
cowboystatedaily.com
A Fixture For Nearly 40 Years, Deputy Secretary Of State Karen Wheeler Marks Final Days
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With Wyoming Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler stepping down in less than two weeks, her office will lose 37 years of experience. Wheeler has served under seven secretary of state administrations during her time with the state, likely the most...
cowboystatedaily.com
Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state’s Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Meteor flashes across early morning sky above Alaska
Closing arguments begin today in the David Eastman trial, ASD budget cut discussions continue and Juneau Parks and Recreation wants public input for a project. Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds. Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Grand jury investigations into OCS continue to be hijacked
In early 2017, Rep. Tammie Wilson (R-North Pole) accused the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of “hijacking” her requested grand jury investigation into the Office of Children Services. Her press release came approximately three weeks after an Anchorage grand jury had referred her request to the State Ombudsman....
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 19, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes testifies at Representative David Eastman’s trial....
rasmuson.org
Foundation’s new CEO coming home to Alaska
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce our new president and CEO, Gretchen Guess — a former Alaska state legislator, school board member and health care executive. The Foundation board this week unanimously approved Guess’s selection. As the leader of...
Comments / 1