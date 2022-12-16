ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Signing period roundup: QB Arch Manning to Texas now official

Texas kicked off Early Signing Period on Wednesday, signing blue-blood quarterback Arch Manning from Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Manning is the No. 1 player in the nation, per the 247Sports composite, and broke Newman school records in 2022 held by his uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning. In four high school seasons, he passed for 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns, plus 1,155 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.
South Florida women rally past No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in OT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elena Tsineke scored all four of South Florida’s points in overtime and finished with 23 points as the Bulls beat No. 17 Arkansas 66-65 in the San Diego Invitational. South Florida needed the extra-time victory after losing in overtime on Tuesday in a tournament opener against No. 3 Ohio State. Maria Alvarez forced overtime against Arkansas by making three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie it at 62-all. Arkansas was trapped in the corner at the other end and wasn’t able to get a shot off before the buzzer. Tsineke opened the overtime session with a basket at 4:12 and South Florida led the rest of the way as neither team made another field goal. Arkansas was 0 for 4 in overtime.
