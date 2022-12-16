MAGNOLIA, Del.-A Magnolia man is facing murder and other charges after the death of a neighbor. Delaware State Police say on December 20, troopers arrived to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia for reports of a physical altercation. They say they discovered Gadiel Haro, 27, had been involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, a 26 year-old woman. During the dispute, police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend while in the presence of a 3 year-old child and a 6 year-old child. The children ran from the house, according to police, and asked for help from their neighbor, a 42 year-old Magnolia man. The neighbor responded to Haro's home, and police say, Haro began intentionally choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious.

