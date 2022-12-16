Read full article on original website
WBOC
Milford Homeless People Must Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Homeless people living at an encampment known as "tent city" are being forced to leave. The new landowner has plans for development starting on Jan. 15. Tent city can be found off East Masten Circle in Milford and nearly 50 homeless individuals seek shelter there every night. The...
WBOC
Escapee Apprehended After Leaving Community Service
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Authorities apprehended an escapee who walked away from community service days prior. The Delaware Department of Correction say Matthew Lawson, 39, of Millsboro is back in custody after leaving his community service / work detail in Georgetown on Dec. 15. Authorities say Lawson was apprehended on...
WBOC
Delaware State Police Investigating Attempted Royal Farms Robbery
LAUREL, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Royal Farms in Laurel Wednesday morning. Police say around 1:35 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway regarding an attempted robbery that had just occurred. Police say when they got there, they learned that an unknown suspect had entered the store and presented the cashier with a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier did not comply and the suspect left the store on foot.
WBOC
Ocean View Man Arrested for Sixth DUI
LINCOLN, Del.- An Ocean View man has been arrested for his sixth DUI following a traffic stop in Lincoln Tuesday night. Delaware State Police say that a 2018 black Ford pickup truck was going northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road around 9 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not maintain travel in a single lane and the car was pulled over.
WBOC
New Maryland State Police Barracks Coming to Berlin
BERLIN, Md. - The Board of Public Works approved a contract for construction on Maryland State Police Barracks V. The Maryland Department of General Services announced approval form the Board of Public Works for upgrades to the Maryland State Police Barracks V in Berlin. The construction services will come from Keller Brothers, Inc. in Mount Airy.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
The Dispatch
Five Hospitalized After Two Separate, Serious Berlin Accidents
BERLIN – Emergency crews responded to two serious motor vehicle accidents in Berlin last Friday. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Berlin Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 50 and 818 for a motor vehicle crash. Less than three hours later, police were dispatched to Route 346 for a collision involving pedestrians.
WBOC
Somerset County Man Sentenced for 2010 Cold Case Killing
A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a Somerset County man for manslaughter in connection to a cold case murder from more than a decade ago. Ryan Ellis of Princess Anne was sentenced to ten years in prison, the maximum available, with six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections (DOC), followed by a period of five years of supervised probation, on a single count of Involuntary Manslaughter.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
Cape Gazette
Christmas Dinner in Ocean City Maryland
Touch of Italy, Ocean City, Maryland will be open Christmas Day and has a wonderful Dinner Special from 2pm - 8pm 12/25/2023. located at 6600 Coastal Highway, Ocean City Md. Call: 410-524-5252 For Reservations or go to: www.touchofitaly.com.
WMDT.com
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
WBOC
Truck Fire in Dorchester County
VIENNA, Md.-The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland is investigating the cause of a truck fire in Dorchester County on Monday. According to the Fire Marshals Office, the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 1 a.m. on 103 Church Street in Vienna. When the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found a 2005 GMC Truck with a refrigerated body on fire. It took responding firefighters 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
WBOC
Malicious Wounding in Accomack County
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - An arrest has been made after a woman arrived at a hospital with cuts and burns. According to Accomack County's Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 17 police were alerted to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street of Melfa, Virginia. The sheriff's office says shortly...
WBOC
Magnolia Man Facing Murder Charges
MAGNOLIA, Del.-A Magnolia man is facing murder and other charges after the death of a neighbor. Delaware State Police say on December 20, troopers arrived to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia for reports of a physical altercation. They say they discovered Gadiel Haro, 27, had been involved in a dispute with his girlfriend, a 26 year-old woman. During the dispute, police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend while in the presence of a 3 year-old child and a 6 year-old child. The children ran from the house, according to police, and asked for help from their neighbor, a 42 year-old Magnolia man. The neighbor responded to Haro's home, and police say, Haro began intentionally choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious.
WBOC
Most Wanted Monday – December 19, 2022
We are less than a week away from Christmas and Santa is doing his final revisions on that big, long, list. And speaking of lists, we have a new one as well. Captain Rich Wiersberg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is here to share, and let's just say none of them are in the nice column.
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Maryland should be put on your list of places to eat.
WBOC
Sussex County EMS Earns Re-accreditation
GEORGETOWN, Del.-Sussex County Emergency Medical Services has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). It's one of the highest marks pre-hospital EMS service can receive when evaluating its operations and the level of service it provides to patients. The accreditation recognizes that Sussex County EMS meets...
