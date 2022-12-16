ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?

The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield students make holiday cards for Miravista residents

Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Northampton bridge project aimed at increasing foot traffic

Gronk, who was dressed up as Robbie the Elf, brought presents for each child, including jerseys, footballs, and sneakers, which he happily autographed.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire

Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian Ward said that the night was a success, which was reflected by the line of cars waiting down Carew Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield announced its eighth round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on Wednesday afternoon. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this round totals nearly $4.9 million with $3.2 million being allocated for grants for three ‘Build Back Springfield’ projects,. “We’re in the business here...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday afternoon news update

In this update, a woman is in the hospital after West Springfield Police say she was hit by a car on Piper Road near the high school Tuesday night, pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a shortage in children's medicine, and a bridge in downtown Northampton is receiving a $180,000 facelift in an attempt to increase foot traffic. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Nathan Bill's hosts Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan. Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan, a 40-year-old Springfield native and two-time Purple Heart recipient, was killed in a domestic terror attack on a naval reserve center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 16, 2015.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Downed poles blocking section of Rt. 202 in Granby following crash

Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage.
GRANBY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
WESTFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Christmas weekend forecast: Heavy wind and rain, followed by bitter cold

WORCESTER — With high winds, heavy rainfall and plunging temperatures predicted this holiday weekend in Central Massachusetts, experts are recommending families take proper precautions. The biggest concerns, said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, are power outages caused by powerful winds on Friday followed by below-freezing temperatures, with...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tavern on the Hill reopens after devastating August fire

Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 189 closed following accident in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Granby Road, also referred to as Route 189, is closed as a result of a motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening. According to the Granville Police Department, the road is closed from Water Street to Silver Street. There has been no word on the...
GRANVILLE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. “December 21 is a national day of recognition. It is a day set aside to memorialize individuals who have lost their lives...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) hosted two different drive-thru toy giveaway events Monday night. One was at Station 8 on Eastern Avenue and the other was at the Carew Street Fire House. Springfield firefighters handed out toys for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to former Bernardston selectman’s home for 2-alarm fire

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Bernardston Monday evening for reports of a 2-alarm fire. According to Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd, the house has been completely engulfed in flames. No people or pets were inside the home, which belongs to a former town selectman.
BERNARDSTON, MA

