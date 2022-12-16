Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
The Nutmeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" Is Back, A Connecticut Holiday TraditionFlorence CarmelaTorrington, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Related
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield students make holiday cards for Miravista residents
Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage. Local religious leaders break down the true meaning behind holiday traditions. Updated: 5 hours ago. It is the holiday season,...
westernmassnews.com
Northampton bridge project aimed at increasing foot traffic
Gronk, who was dressed up as Robbie the Elf, brought presents for each child, including jerseys, footballs, and sneakers, which he happily autographed. Crews respond to house fire on Liquori Dr. Marylou Sudders, state’s health and human services secretary, announces retirement. Updated: 6 hours ago. Marylou Sudders, who oversaw...
westernmassnews.com
Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire
Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian Ward said that the night was a success, which was reflected by the line of cars waiting down Carew Street. Local religious leaders break down the true meaning behind holiday traditions. Updated: 11 hours...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield announces new round of ARPA funding awards
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield announced its eighth round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding on Wednesday afternoon. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this round totals nearly $4.9 million with $3.2 million being allocated for grants for three ‘Build Back Springfield’ projects,. “We’re in the business here...
westernmassnews.com
Messy weather in the forecast for one of the biggest travel days of the year
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With a storm in the forecast and the holidays right around the corner, Friday might be a messy day on the roads and for those heading to the airport. Travel experts are worried that some people may not make it to their destinations on time with...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, a woman is in the hospital after West Springfield Police say she was hit by a car on Piper Road near the high school Tuesday night, pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a shortage in children's medicine, and a bridge in downtown Northampton is receiving a $180,000 facelift in an attempt to increase foot traffic. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Nathan Bill’s hosts Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan. Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan, a 40-year-old Springfield native and two-time Purple Heart recipient, was killed in a domestic terror attack on a naval reserve center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on July 16, 2015. Pedestrian struck by car,...
westernmassnews.com
Downed poles blocking section of Rt. 202 in Granby following crash
Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage. Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Updated: 2 hours ago. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
Christmas weekend forecast: Heavy wind and rain, followed by bitter cold
WORCESTER — With high winds, heavy rainfall and plunging temperatures predicted this holiday weekend in Central Massachusetts, experts are recommending families take proper precautions. The biggest concerns, said Hayden Frank, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton, are power outages caused by powerful winds on Friday followed by below-freezing temperatures, with...
westernmassnews.com
Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
westernmassnews.com
Tavern on the Hill reopens after devastating August fire
Foodies flock to Tavern on the Hill after months-long closure, August fire. Tavern on the Hill closed its doors on August 12th after an overnight fire caused significant structural damage. Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway. Updated: 3 hours ago. Springfield Fire Lieutenant Brian...
westernmassnews.com
TJO Animal Control and Adoption Center receives donation from Western Mass News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a pleasant surprise for one local organization Tuesday as they received a donation from us here at Western Mass News. Our very own Janna Brown was on hand to present the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center with a check for $600.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 189 closed following accident in Granville
GRANVILLE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Granby Road, also referred to as Route 189, is closed as a result of a motor vehicle accident Tuesday evening. According to the Granville Police Department, the road is closed from Water Street to Silver Street. There has been no word on the...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke behavioral health center helps give gift of warmth to local homeless
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the rise of homelessness and the temperatures dropping, we’re getting answers from two local organizations working together to help those in need. “December 21 is a national day of recognition. It is a day set aside to memorialize individuals who have lost their lives...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield firefighters hand out toys to kids in need at drive-thru giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) hosted two different drive-thru toy giveaway events Monday night. One was at Station 8 on Eastern Avenue and the other was at the Carew Street Fire House. Springfield firefighters handed out toys for...
westernmassnews.com
Nathan Bill’s hosts Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi teamed up Tuesday night at Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant for a Toys for Tots campaign in honor of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan of the U.S. Marine Corps. The family-friendly event featured a special visit...
Winter Storm could dump 24 inches in Berkshires
MassDOT has issued a warning, saying parks of Berkshire County could see up to 24 inches of snow Friday. Some areas of Franklin and Hampshire County could see 12 inches of snow.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to former Bernardston selectman’s home for 2-alarm fire
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Bernardston Monday evening for reports of a 2-alarm fire. According to Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd, the house has been completely engulfed in flames. No people or pets were inside the home, which belongs to a former town selectman.
Comments / 0