The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO