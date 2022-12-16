ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Health officials: STD cases on the rise in Northeast Georgia

Sexually transmitted diseases have risen drastically in Georgia over the last couple of years according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. In 2021, there were 106,467 STD cases in the state. Locally, Northeast Georgia's District 2 Public Health has seen significant increases in STDs with the most significant increase being in gonorrhea cases. According to Auriel Tarty, an Emory Epidemiology fellow with District 2 Public Health, gonorrhea cases have seen a 46% increase between 2016 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of holidays

Georgia gas prices are continuing to decline ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the latest report from AAA Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is now $2.78. That price is 10 cents cheaper than the week before and 36 cents less than a month ago.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Girls basketball: At halfway point, region leaders may surprise many

As we reach the sorta, kinda, halfway point of the high school basketball season, four regions in the Northeast Georgia area have gotten underway, and the leaders on the girls side in more than half of them are not who you would have expected. In Region 8-4A, which is subdivided,...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Basketball: Light schedule Monday for area teams

There are just a few games on tap for Monday around the Northeast Georgia area as most get ready for holiday tournaments or a week off for the Christmas break. Key region play will not resume until after the New Year. (Check below for the schedule of games for Northeast...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy