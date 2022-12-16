ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renew request for help to find man missing since 2019

Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Man arrested for planting coconut trees at Wailoa River State Park

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- DLNR arrested a Hilo man Sunday for violations against Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR), after he was observed planting coconut trees in a public park. Gene Tamashiro was arrested by DLNR DOCARE officers for planting around 165 keiki coconut palms at the Wailoa River State Recreation Area.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Activist Arrested Again at ‘Kanaka Garden’

Four times, over the past nine years, Gene Tamashiro of Hilo has been cited or arrested for leading the planting of a so-called “Kanaka Garden” in the middle of the Wailoa River State Recreation Area. On Sunday, Tamashiro was arrested by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Volcano man killed in vehicle crash

Hawai'i Police Department said that they are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man from Volcano, Hawai'i who was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near Ikaika Street.
VOLCANO, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A natural wonder: Mauna Kea ‘ice rivers’ amaze Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waimea residents got excited Friday morning after seeing what they call “ice rivers” or “mauna rivers” from Mauna Kea on Hawaii island. Waimea residents told Hawaii News Now they saw five rivers gushing from Mauna Kea, which had some snow at the summit. The rare weather phenomenon lasted about 20 minutes.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Kalanianaʻole: Both Lanes Open To Traffic

HILO, Hawaiʻi - After years of reconstrauction and repaving, both lanes of Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha are now open to traffic. (BIVN) – Both lanes of Kalanianaʻole Street in Keaukaha are now open to traffic, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works announced on Friday.
HILO, HI
actionnews5.com

Swimmer hospitalized after ‘brutal’ shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say a 68-year-old man was bitten by a shark while in the water Tuesday morning. According to the Hawaii County Police Department, the man was swimming off Anaehoomalu Bay at about 8:15 a.m. when a 12-foot tiger shark bit him on the lower left torso.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man charged following reported domestic incident with teen daughter

A 44-year-old Hilo man faces several abuse and firearms charges following a reported domestic-related incident with his 17-year-old daughter last week. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Juvenile Aid Section on Monday morning charged Jacob Walter Umemoto with:
HILO, HI

