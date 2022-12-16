ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Why there’s no need to panic about the Bengals’ defense against Tampa Bay: Strictly Stripes Podcast

By Mohammad Ahmad, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Bengals rookie corner Cam Taylor-Britt suffers shoulder injury in win over Buccaneers

TAMPA, Florida — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter of a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay and didn’t return to the game. Taylor-Britt grabbed wide receiver Russell Gage at the first-down marker and pulled him down in a bear hug. He stayed on the field in obvious pain and was grabbing at his left shoulder after making the tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’

BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Florida -- After getting out the gate slow against the Bucs Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory in Sunday’s 34-23 win vs. the Bucs. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30 touchdown seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
