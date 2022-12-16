Why there’s no need to panic about the Bengals’ defense against Tampa Bay: Strictly Stripes Podcast

Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Bengals rookie corner Cam Taylor-Britt suffers shoulder injury in win over Buccaneers
TAMPA, Florida — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter of a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay and didn’t return to the game. Taylor-Britt grabbed wide receiver Russell Gage at the first-down marker and pulled him down in a bear hug. He stayed on the field in obvious pain and was grabbing at his left shoulder after making the tackle.
In Deshaun Watson, the Browns have their own Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — 2 others who got away: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have passed on some amazing quarterbacks over the past six years, but in trading for Deshaun Watson, they landed their version of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen — two others who got away. After Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Watson reminded everyone...
Kevin Stefanski discusses weather, Jarvis Landry in press conference: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski took questions from reporters at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus practice facility on Wednesday. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media relations department. Opening statement:. “Excited for the challenge this week in front of our fans down there Saturday. A huge challenge with...
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
Bengals playoff scenarios: How they can clinch a spot in Week 16
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are now officially knocking on the door of the playoffs. It’s been inevitable for about a month, but they’re now in a position to clinch headed into a Week 16 matchup against the Patriots on Saturday. But how can they do so?...
How good can Deshaun Watson and David Njoku be together for the Browns? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk podcast with a look at all the recent happenings with the Browns. They start by talking about the weather. It’s going to be cold on Saturday when the Saints come to town and they discuss how it will affect the game and more.
Browns probably have to wait a year to make playoff push: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (6-8) have to win their last three games to have any chance of making the playoffs. Even if they do beat New Orleans (5-9), Washington (7-6-1) and Pittsburgh (6-8) the Browns chances to go playoff dancing are almost nonexistent. With three more wins,...
What are Browns’ biggest offseason priorities? Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Brad...
On the connection between Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper plus Browns injuries: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday and there are some key players to watch on the injury front. Myles Garrett didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness and Nick Chubb again missed practice with a foot injury. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discussed...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on travel plans, clinching a playoff spot and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have just three games left to play this season, and can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday with a win over the Patriots. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his press conference on Tuesday. Here’s a transcript:. Travel plans for...
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Buccaneers
TAMPA, Florida — The Bengals earned perhaps their most unique win of the season with a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Here are a few winners and losers from the afternoon:. Winner: Lou Anarumo. The Bengals’ defensive coordinator has been doing a bang-up...
Can the Browns make the playoffs? Yes, but it’s a long shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The AFC playoff picture continued taking shape in Week 15. The Browns aren’t out of it just yet after their win over Baltimore on Saturday, but they are barely hanging on. Let’s take a look at the playoff picture with three weeks left in the season.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs
TAMPA BAY, Florida -- After getting out the gate slow against the Bucs Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory in Sunday’s 34-23 win vs. the Bucs. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30 touchdown seasons.
Can Joe Woods save his job with the Browns? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense appears to have turned a corner over the last few weeks. Have they done enough to save Joe Woods’ job as defensive coordinator?. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe answers that question in today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Is there a benefit to bringing Woods back next season?
