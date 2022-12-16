Read full article on original website
UFC passes on Valentina Shevchenko rematch, books Taila Santos vs Erin Blanchfield for Feb. 18
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will not rematch Taila Santos and Valentina Shevchenko despite their UFC 275 nail biter last June and will instead send the Brazilian contender into a potential title eliminator opposite 125-pound phenom Erin Blanchfield at the Feb. 18 “Fight Night” event, tentatively scheduled for the APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Anthony Smith flying to UFC 283 in Brazil, will serve as backup for Teixeira-Hill title fight
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently handpicked Jamahal Hill to battle Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound title, thanks to a disappointing draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 earlier this month in Las Vegas, but that meant canceling the previously scheduled matchup between Hill and Anthony Smith.
Cormier: Jon Jones facing ‘dangerous’ fights at heavyweight — ‘He struggled at times with bigger guys’
Jon Jones, widely-considered one of the greatest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters of all time, wasted three years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines. “Bones” is expected to make his eventual comeback in the heavyweight division at some point in early-to-mid 2023 and longtime rival Daniel Cormier predicts the presence of Jones will immediately upgrade the quality of the weight class.
Robert Whittaker responds to Paulo Costa fight cancelation: ‘They gave him a new contract’
Robert Whittaker will once again miss out on fighting at home. It was revealed earlier today (Mon., Dec. 19, 2022) that UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia will no longer play host to the Middleweight contender tilt between Whittaker and Paulo Costa after contract negotiations dissolved on Costa’s end. Instead, Whittaker is now left hanging with intentions of getting rebooked in the following months.
MMA legend Satoko Shinashi to re-tie most fights record with surprise February return bout
Records are meant to be broken. Longstanding Japan-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, DEEP, announced a handful of match ups today (Tues., Dec. 20, 2022) for its upcoming 2023 kickoff event, DEEP 112 Impact, on Feb. 11, 2023. In the mix was a surprise Atomweight fight, featuring legendary MMA pioneer, Satoko Shinashi (38-4-2), who returns from a four-year layoff to face Rena Kobayashi (2-2).
Nate Diaz fires back at Conor McGregor over Power Slap diss: ‘I already beat you at that game’
It was another busy day of tweeting for Conor McGregor on Sunday December 18th as the Irish sports star spent his time at the Black Forge Inn celebrating the World Cup final between Argentina and France. But before he populated his feed with photos of revelers from the pub and random pony talk, he started out the early morning with some chatter about Dana White’s Power Slap League and Nate Diaz.
End of an era: Tony Ferguson quietly exits Top 15 in latest UFC rankings update
First Conor McGregor, now Tony Ferguson. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its “official” rankings in the wake of the UFC Vegas 66 card last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with lightweight veteran Drew Dober winning his third straight — at the expense of Bobby Green’s jaw — there was no room on the chart to keep former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson in the Top 15 at 155 pounds.
Injured Jiri Prochazka wanted to stay champion, details ‘very hard’ decision to vacate UFC title
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka vacated the division title after injuring his shoulder so badly it required reconstructive surgery and a lengthy absence from combat sports, but if the decision was up to “Denisa,” the belt would still be around his 205-pound waist. Unfortunately for Prochazka,...
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Sean Strickland after losing second straight at UFC Vegas 66?
UFC Vegas 66 went down last Sat. night (Dec. 17, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, tying a bow around another highly-successful year for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and its athletes. Plenty of fighters were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Alessandro Costa, who had a rude welcome...
Embattled MMA judge at center of Paddy Pimblett controversy breaks silence on UFC scoring debacle
The combat sports community would like to have a word with Doug Crosby. The longtime MMA judge came under fire for not one, but two controversial scorecards last weekend, starting with the Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots main event at Bellator 289 in Uncasville and ending with the Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon co-headliner at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.
Denied! Jake Paul awarded WBA title only to turn it down: ‘I don’t deserve it yet’
Jake Paul wants to earn a world boxing title the right way. It’s been a unique career as a professional boxer for Paul, to say the least. “The Problem Child” has amassed a flawless record, winning six straight against a variety of boxer types. Paul has fought fellow YouTube stars, basketball players, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, but no one with a standalone boxing career or background.
Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor’s middleweight aspirations: ‘We want to see you win a fight at your weight class’
Chael Sonnen isn’t a legend of the sport because of his records or accomplishments inside the cage, but because he was one of the first fighters to fundamentally understand what makes fans care about fighting, and how to promote a cage match properly. As such, he’s probably the perfect person to break down Conor McGregor’s latest statement about eventually competing at middleweight.
Jackson: ‘Steroided up’ Jake Shields banned from UFC PI, facing charges for ‘assault’
Former UFC welterweight title contender Jake Shields has beef with current 170-pound bruiser Mike Jackson as a result of a social media spat, and not unlike the war games between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, Shields decided the best way to settle his score was by roughing up “The Truth” inside the UFC Performance Center last week in Las Vegas.
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: UFC 283 is ‘definitely my last fight’
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua is on the cusp of retirement. UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, marks the promotion’s return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where several of the sport’s top fighters from the country will throw down. Amongst them is the legendary Shogun who will make the walk one final time.
Watch Alex Pereira casually destroy Bas Rutten’s leg kick record — but fall short of mighty Joe Rogan
Former UFC champion and three-time King of Pancrase, Bas Rutten, held the PowerKube kicking record in Karate Combat ... right up until UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira got his turn ahead of Karate Combat 37 last weekend in Orlando, Florida. The results speak for themselves. Pereira hit 90987 on his...
Jamahal Hill reveals ‘all-star team’ preparing him for UFC 283 title shot against Glover Teixeira
Despite having four knockout wins in five fights, Jamahal Hill felt like he was often getting overlooked by the UFC when it came to light heavyweight title contention. That all changed the night of UFC 282 after Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw in a dreary 205 pound title fight that sucked the life out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Arman Tsarukyan wants UFC to ‘get rid of’ Chandler, Poirier, and Gaethje — ‘All of them need to retire’
Arman Tsarukyan is highlighting passages in the Conor McGregor playbook. Much the same way the power-punching Irishman went after the featherweight division back when “Notorious” was an up-and-coming prospect, lightweight phenom Arman Tsarukyan is taking aim at the upper half of the 155-pound rankings and wants the old guard to make room for the next generation of superstars.
UFC Vegas 67 poster drops for ‘Imavov vs. Gastelum’ on Jan. 14 in Las Vegas
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will take an uncharacteristically long break for the winter holidays but when it returns, the promotion will kick off its 2023 fight campaign on Jan. 14 from inside the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a 185-pound headliner between Top 15 middleweights Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum.
Rafa Garcia says he ‘lost 20% of his blood’ after gruesome UFC Vegas 66 cut hit artery
Anyone tuning in for the UFC Vegas 66 main card on Saturday night may have been left wondering what the hell happened during the prelims to leave the cage so saturated in blood. That would be on account of Rafa Garcia, who suffered a cut on the side of his head halfway through his fight that hit an artery.
Bobby Green disappointed after Drew Dober loss: ‘I was f—king dominating’
Bobby Green couldn’t close out 2022 with a win at UFC Vegas 66 this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022). The year started strong for “King” with a solid showing against Nasrat Haqparast in Feb. 2022 that got him back on a winning streak. A short-notice opportunity against Islam Makhachev then presented itself and Green stepped up. Unfortunately for him, he fell short versus the future Lightweight champion (watch highlights) before testing positive for a banned substance, leading to a six-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.
