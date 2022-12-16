Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
NFL picks against the spread for every team in Week 16 (Bills will demolish Bears)
There are three weeks left of the NFL season, so we need to take advantage of every opportunity we have left to bet. Before we know it, it’s going to be the dog days of summer and we’ll only have a 2pm baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds to bet on.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Alabama Football: No surprise Nick Saban proved naysayers wrong – again
Going back to at least last January, writing off Alabama football coach, Nick Saban has been a popular theme. The general assessment was Nick Saban was out of touch with the game of college football. Many reasons why were offered, the loudest being at Saban’s age he could no longer connect with teenage recruits.
Pre-Game Report: Chris Livingston, Lance Ware Starting Against Florida AM
No. 19 Kentucky is minutes away from taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers inside Rupp Arena in the second annual Unity Series. There have been some changes made to the Wildcats' starting lineup, however. Some tweaks...if you will. Chris Livingston and Lance Ware are in the ...
Hamilton has six players commit to Division 1 college football programs
This holiday season brought plenty of joy Wednesday for several Hamilton High School football players advancing toward their college dreams. The high school’s auditorium in Chandler was filled with smiles and hugs as players, coaches, families, classmates, and administrators gathered for its Early Signing Day event on Wednesday. Six of the Huskies committed to...
Michigan vs. North Carolina prediction and odds for Wednesday, December 21 (Go OVER in Jumpman Invitational)
The North Carolina Tar Heels have gotten off to a slow start in the 2022-23 season, but they have a marquee matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in the Jumpman Invitational. The Tar Heels have won three straight games after losing four games in a row earlier this season, and they’re...
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
Matt LaFleur admits he deserves criticism for flaw fixed far too late
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that the team has been underutilizing their secret weapon on special teams: Keisean Nixon. Special teams units often get overlooked in NFL analysis, with the game-changing contributions usually going under the radar. This time, it’s a team that overlooked what one special...
NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15
Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
Duncan Robinson impact for Miami Heat different with assertive Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat still can’t seem to get out of their own way. Especially when it comes to their play in the third period. Being a traditionally poor squad in that period over the last few seasons, that same phenomenon was the cause of their demise on Tuesday night. Otherwise winning the other three periods by six points total, they would lose the third by 16 points, thus leading to a 10-point defeat.
