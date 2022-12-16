ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Hamilton has six players commit to Division 1 college football programs

This holiday season brought plenty of joy Wednesday for several Hamilton High School football players advancing toward their college dreams. The high school’s auditorium in Chandler was filled with smiles and hugs as players, coaches, families, classmates, and administrators gathered for its Early Signing Day event on Wednesday. Six of the Huskies committed to...
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
FanSided

NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 15

Week 15 in the NFL clarified proved that Russell Wilson should stay seated while also making Robert Saleh’s QB decision much more clear. Quarterback play is life or death in the NFL. The right guy can take you to the promise land. The wrong guy can sink all your hopes.
FanSided

Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade

Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
FanSided

Duncan Robinson impact for Miami Heat different with assertive Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat still can’t seem to get out of their own way. Especially when it comes to their play in the third period. Being a traditionally poor squad in that period over the last few seasons, that same phenomenon was the cause of their demise on Tuesday night. Otherwise winning the other three periods by six points total, they would lose the third by 16 points, thus leading to a 10-point defeat.
FanSided

FanSided

