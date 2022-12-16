ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Injury Report: Steph Curry Won't Need Surgery For Shoulder Injury

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOANF_0jkOncPf00

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will not need surgery on his shoulder

It was announced on Thursday that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a labrum injury in his left shoulder. While the news is disappointing for the Warriors and their fans, the worst case scenario seems to have been avoided. According to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Curry will not need surgery on his shoulder.

"Sources tell me that Steph Curry has sustained a labrum injury in that left shoulder," Charania said. "It's not believed to be super serious, because it could have been a case where a torn labrum, and surgery, and you're out - this jeopardizes most of the remainder of the season. But in this case, I'm told surgery is not expected to be required. He's gonna be reevaluated in about two weeks, and the expectation is that he will be out even beyond that, probably closer to a month before Steph Curry can return to the floor."

Charania added that this is a major blow for a Warriors team that has struggled even with Curry in the lineup, and a major blow for the NBA as well, especially with Christmas Day coming up.

Curry had been playing at an MVP level for the Warriors, and will now be sidelined for around a month while they look to keep pace in the Western Conference.

Related Articles

Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry's Shoulder

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker

Latest Anthony Davis news puts an end to his incredible run

The injury is an unfortunate setback for a player with a history of injuries who's been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles (12-16, 12th in Western Conference) defeated Denver (17-11, third in Western Conference) 126-108 on Friday. Davis left before halftime and didn't return. Over the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
TEXAS STATE
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
819
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy