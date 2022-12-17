ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuevo, CA

Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.

On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.

Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.

One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people were reported missing in July 2022. Detectives believe the other two victims found at the Kramer Junction scene are the other missing individuals. Tests were still being conducted, and the identities have not been confirmed.

Gallegos was a 38-year-old resident of Nuevo, Calif., in Riverside County.

No suspects have been identified. The causes of the deaths have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detective B. Chandler at 909-890-4904.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com .

The family has set up another tip line at (800) 370-0830.

Jen57
5d ago

this is awful how sad for the families of those poor people that got killed behind what nothing is to serious to have to go out and kill.a person I juss don't get it now the killer or killers will forever be looking over their shoulder until.tjey get caught because they will be caught and Shae on them

Here comes the truth
4d ago

"Supposedly", the man found employment in the High Desert. There's ALOT more to that story. People just don't go missing and found months later unless there is something criminal behind it.

Judy Magdaleno
4d ago

seriously we got to watch our backs people from everyone even our family and friend it's obvious everyone and anyone can feel like killing you... out of nowhere. even if you. didn't do anything...I think a lot of these are sacrifices .. people want to be rich and so they sacrifice loved ones or even any human they can gets their hand on ...because that's. the only way Satan and his evil Demons will do anything. if. they give them human bodies....unless they do it to feed the reptilians...I really can't think why this happens ..I want to not believe peo ppl e just kill just cus they like una living someone for fun...cus that's even worst.... I just hope who ever does this to children and innocent peo ppl...That They suffer and that they never

