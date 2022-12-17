Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related 00:34

Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.

On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.

Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.

One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people were reported missing in July 2022. Detectives believe the other two victims found at the Kramer Junction scene are the other missing individuals. Tests were still being conducted, and the identities have not been confirmed.

Gallegos was a 38-year-old resident of Nuevo, Calif., in Riverside County.

No suspects have been identified. The causes of the deaths have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detective B. Chandler at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com .

The family has set up another tip line at (800) 370-0830.