ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Large C-17 formation scheduled to fly over Ravenel Bridge in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's a sight most people will never get the chance to see. Around twenty C-17 Globemaster III will be flown over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in a mission generation exercise in January. On Jan. 5 at 10:00 a.m., around twenty C-17 Globemaster III aircraft...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Highway 41 crash on Saturday left seven people injured

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, the Cainhoy Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident at Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court in Huger. At the scene authorities found two vehicles with heavy damage and several people injured. A total of seven patients were transported to local hospitals,...
HUGER, SC
abcnews4.com

Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning crash on Hwy 6

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers have reported a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 6. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup was traveling west on Hwy 6 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup that was traveling east. The 28-year-old Chevy driver was […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy