Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
wach.com
Sumter County woman killed in West Avenue South car accident identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single car crash in Pinewood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 77-year-old Earnesteene Moore of Pinewood was the victim of a single car crash on West Avenue South near Conrad Lane just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
abcnews4.com
I-26 backed-up nearly 5 miles after reported crash near Aviation Avenue
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A reported crash on I-26 eastbound is causing major traffic delays near Aviation Avenue Wednesday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes are blocked- causing traffic to be backed up for about five miles. The current estimated commute time from Summerville to...
abcnews4.com
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
abcnews4.com
Wrong-way driver charged after hitting 4 vehicles on Savannah Hwy: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing multiple charges after striking four vehicles while traveling toward oncoming traffic on Savannah Highway, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Savannah Highway near Main Road for reports...
abcnews4.com
Crash on Highway 78 slows traffic through Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic was slowed Tuesday morning on Highway 78 as emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near Heaton Drive before 5:30 a.m. Officials on scene said there were no major injuries. The road was reopen just before 6 a.m. Our Trooper...
abcnews4.com
Lanes closed on Rivers Avenue Monday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on scene on Rivers Avenue Monday morning, blocking multiple lanes. Traffic is slowed in the area near Otranto Road. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg coroner identifies 67-year-old victim of head-on crash with tractor trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the victim of a head-on collision between a car and tractor trailer Friday as a 67-year-old from Goose Creek. Michael Anthony Brunson died on scene, the coroner said. "Please keep the Brunson family in your thoughts and prayers,"...
abcnews4.com
Large C-17 formation scheduled to fly over Ravenel Bridge in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's a sight most people will never get the chance to see. Around twenty C-17 Globemaster III will be flown over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in a mission generation exercise in January. On Jan. 5 at 10:00 a.m., around twenty C-17 Globemaster III aircraft...
abcnews4.com
Highway 41 crash on Saturday left seven people injured
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, the Cainhoy Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident at Highway 41 at Deer Ridge Court in Huger. At the scene authorities found two vehicles with heavy damage and several people injured. A total of seven patients were transported to local hospitals,...
abcnews4.com
Multiple vehicles, boat on fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage, fire officials report
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant emergency crews responded to a fire at Mount Pleasant Mini Storage Sunday night. Fire officials tweeted about the active fire just before 10 p.m. The storage facility is off of Von Kolnitz Road, near East Cooper Medical Center. Fire officials said multiple...
abcnews4.com
Man saves 4 family members from house fire: St. John's Fire District
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — On Wednesday morning, a man saved two toddlers and two teenagers from a house fire on the 3000 block of Fickling Road. STJFD, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department, and Charleston County EMS crews responded to a reported structure fire at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, units reported heavy fire venting from the home.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies search for teen girl believed to be with boyfriend out of state
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales left her home in North Charleston on Sunday and has not returned. It is believed she is with her boyfriend, whose identity is unknown, in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
abcnews4.com
Still need a Christmas tree? A Walmart in Mt. Pleasant is giving some away for free
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — If you've held off on getting a Christmas tree this year, now's your chance to snag a free one. The Wando Crossing Walmart on US-17 in Mount Pleasant had a couple pallets of 6 to 7-ft Fraser fir trees out for free on Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Berkeley Elementary, SCHP says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on SC 6 early Sunday morning. The crash occurred on SC 6- in the area of Cooper Store Road and Berkeley Elementary School- around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 18.
live5news.com
Man arrested after high-speed chase through N. Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after he led police on a high-speed chase through North Charleston Sunday morning. Tyquan Drayton, 26, faces charges of reckless driving and failing to stop for blue lights. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies first tried to...
abcnews4.com
Authorities asking for help in locating missing person Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing North Charleston resident Viangisy Lusmagui Alva Gonzales. She left her home in North Charleston on December 18 and has not returned since. Gonzales is believed to be with her boyfriend...
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms County Park temporarily closing for renovations
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is temporarily closing Isle of Palms County Park is closing for renovations in the first few months of 2023. The park will be closed from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, including its parking lot, beach access,...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
1 killed, 1 injured in Sunday morning crash on Hwy 6
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers have reported a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on Highway 6. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup was traveling west on Hwy 6 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a Ford pickup that was traveling east. The 28-year-old Chevy driver was […]
abcnews4.com
Cause of the Palms Apartments fire remains undetermined: Report
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The cause of the fire that destroyed the West Ashley Palms Apartments on February 7, 2022, remains undetermined. On Feb. 7 at 4:54 a.m., Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an apartment fire at 220 Royal Boulevard, part of the Palms Apartments in West Ashley.
Comments / 0