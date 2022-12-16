Read full article on original website
Great Lakes Now
Ballville Dam Removal: History, trends and impacts
For more than a century, a dam divided the upstream Sandusky River from Lake Erie. People got power, but fish were prevented from reaching native spawning grounds. Then, four years ago, the dam came down, like hundreds around the Great Lakes region. It had been replaced as a power source years earlier, and environmentalists argued to restore the river’s natural course.
13abc.com
Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moves in, the number of people needing shelter increases. Joe Habib, Executive Director at Saint Paul’s Community Center, said staff works hard to provide enough beds to those in need. " In the winter time, we expand...
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
13abc.com
Winter Storm Preparation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road crews are working hard to make sure the roads are prepped and ready to go for the winter storm predicted to move in. In fact, their method is already planned out: brine, plow, and salt. However, with rain predicted to fall before the temperatures drop...
thevillagereporter.com
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
13abc.com
Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
13abc.com
A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave facing drug charges in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave, as he faces drug charges in Ottawa County. The charges stem from a 9-1-1 call made to the officer’s house while he was off duty. Emergency crews and sheriff deputies were called to K-9 handler Kyle Scott’s home on Wednesday.
13abc.com
Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
13abc.com
Final stages of traffic safety tool installation are underway in Sylvania Twp.
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will be installing the final sections of a traffic control and safety measure on Tuesday. Due to the installation, there will be lane closures on northbound and southbound McCord Road, south of Central Avenue, as well as one of the two left lanes on westbound Central Avenue.
13abc.com
Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
13abc.com
Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
13abc.com
Dog flu is once again circulating in our area, but it is mild for most dogs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of people are dealing with the flu right now and there’s a canine version of it, too. Dog flu is an upper respiratory disease, much like the human form of the virus. So what can you do to help keep your pet safe?
Republic Services will no longer provide trash pickup for some Lake Twp. customers
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Some customers who live in the unincorporated parts of Lake Township in Wood County will soon have to find their own trash pickup service after a preferred carrier contract with Republic Services expires at the end of the year. Although the contract ends on December...
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
13abc.com
How to best prepare for power outages due to anticipated winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the high wind gust we are expecting from a winter storm heading our way, power outages are likely. To help stay ahead of the storm, Toledo Edison has some tips on how to best prepare for those outages. We’ve heard it before, but Toledo Edison...
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
WTOL-TV
Severe snow, wind warnings are causing travel concerns, experts say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ominous weather forecasts of severe snow, winds and chills are keeping travelers' eyes out for the latest weather updates for how travel plans may be affected. Local travel experts warned everyone to expect delays. Christianne Box, a travel advisor for northwest Ohio-based Central Travel said she's...
spectrumnews1.com
State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
