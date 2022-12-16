ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Great Lakes Now

Ballville Dam Removal: History, trends and impacts

For more than a century, a dam divided the upstream Sandusky River from Lake Erie. People got power, but fish were prevented from reaching native spawning grounds. Then, four years ago, the dam came down, like hundreds around the Great Lakes region. It had been replaced as a power source years earlier, and environmentalists argued to restore the river’s natural course.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Local Shelters Prepare for the Cold

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When the temperatures drop and the bitter cold moves in, the number of people needing shelter increases. Joe Habib, Executive Director at Saint Paul’s Community Center, said staff works hard to provide enough beds to those in need. " In the winter time, we expand...
TOLEDO, OH
constructiondive.com

Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio

Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Winter Storm Preparation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Road crews are working hard to make sure the roads are prepped and ready to go for the winter storm predicted to move in. In fact, their method is already planned out: brine, plow, and salt. However, with rain predicted to fall before the temperatures drop...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Two Toledo City Council members may lose ability to serve in their roles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday’s Toledo City Council meeting could be without two of its members, who may not be able to serve in their roles as council members any longer. The City’s law department has advised council members Vanice Williams and John Hobbs III not to vote at Tuesday’s meeting as more issues about their terms need to be addressed. This all centers around suspended council members Yvonne Harper and Tyrone Riley.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Husband of murdered Oregon woman sues Lucas County 911

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - In December 2021 Johey Crawford was murdered by the father of her granddaughter and the little girl was kidnapped. Now her husband is suing three dispatchers, the killer and Lucas County 911 because he says there were errors that delayed police response to his Oregon home.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo mayor announces future plans to appoint new police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced plans to name a new police chief, Tuesday. During a city council meeting, Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he hopes to appoint a new chief for The Toledo Police Department by March 1, 2023. According to the mayor, nearly 2,000 people responded to the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Preparing for a power outage? Make sure you have an outdoor grill

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - With the threat of the power going out over the holiday weekend, some shoppers are buying big-ticket items to get them through. Think we’re talking about generators? Think again. Inside Sylvania Ace Hardware on Main Street in Sylvania, you’ll find the shelves stocked with your...
SYLVANIA, OH
WOWO News

Man found dead at Ohio rest area

VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Severe snow, wind warnings are causing travel concerns, experts say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ominous weather forecasts of severe snow, winds and chills are keeping travelers' eyes out for the latest weather updates for how travel plans may be affected. Local travel experts warned everyone to expect delays. Christianne Box, a travel advisor for northwest Ohio-based Central Travel said she's...
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

State shells out funding to tear down blighted buildings

TOLEDO, Ohio — David Mann is the president and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. He said the building that once was the Rosemary Apartment building in Toledo is now an eyesore. It’s been vacant like this for the last 15 years, and it became dangerous when Mann...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI

