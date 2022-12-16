Read full article on original website
Safety tips for extreme cold set to hit Kentucky
With dangerously cold temperatures ahead for the Bluegrass, it is important to be prepared with the proper safety measures.
WKYT 27
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
WKYT 27
LIST: Warming shelters being set up to combat arctic cold
KENTUCKY (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a massive cold front set to arrive in the commonwealth Christmas weekend. The forecast calls for a steep drop in temperatures Thursday night into Friday. To combat this, the Governor said each county should have at least one warming center up and running by Thursday. He also said that the state parks will serve as backup warming centers if needed.
WKYT 27
Good Question: How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We will all be relying on our heating systems over the next few days, but some of us will be paying less than others, at least on this bill. That’s the subject of today’s Good Question. Nancy asks, How do I know if I should enroll in budget billing with my utility?
WKYT 27
Lexington councilmember-elect helping homeless stay warm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - as life-threatening cold air is expected to hit Lexington, activists are very concerned about the homeless population not having safe places to go. Councilmember-elect Tayna Fogle says she is incredibly concerned about the brutal incoming temperatures and the people who do not have a safe place to call home.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Arctic blast will bring single digit highs
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You still have a couple of days that feature milder air but the Arctic air is coming!. Before we dig in on the bitterly cold air, let’s discuss the milder push of air for today & tomorrow. It looks like we see highs around normal today and probably above normal on Thursday. Plain old rain will move in during the day on Thursday. Once the cold air catches up to the moisture, we get a very quick change over to snow.
wymt.com
God’s Pantry Food Bank ramping up services in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are feeling the impacts of inflation and supply chain shortages. More than ever, people are turning to help to feed their families. More than half a million Kentuckians are facing hunger, and 162,000 are children. Organizations like God’s Pantry Food Bank are stepping in to...
WKYT 27
Lexington police urge drivers to be careful this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are warning drivers to be careful this weekend as we watch winter weather move into the area. Police say they already get a lot of calls for crashes and drunk driving this time of year. They stay that, combined with the weather, could be deadly.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
WKYT 27
Silver Lexington Christmas parade greets seniors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers are delivering some holiday spirit to seniors in Lexington. Silver Lexington is making parade stops at 29 senior living communities and nursing homes. Watch the video above to see the parade.
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
WKYT 27
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
WKYT 27
Volunteers needed as annual Community Christmas Store gets underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store is underway. The store allows people to come and shop for new or gently used toys for free. This year, the store is in a new location off of Centre Parkway. It’s the first...
Fire at Settlers Trace Marina in Taylorsville damages several boats
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A Taylorsville marina and several boats were damaged in a fire Saturday night. According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, nearly 40 firefighters responded to a fire at the Settlers Trace Marina around 11 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the marina structure, a houseboat...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Bitter Cold Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to Christmas week and we have a harsh period of winter weather on the way. This brings snow in here for the end of the week with bitterly cold temps crashing in for the big weekend. Here’s a breakdown of the wicked...
WKYT 27
Animal shelters struggle to keep up during the holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through doors and in cages, hundreds of animals line the halls of local animal shelters. Here in Lexington, the Lexington Humane Society has over 450 animals in their care, but the holidays are always a busy time for them. Megan Hawkins with the Lexington Humane Society...
WKYT 27
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
WKYT 27
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
WKYT 27
No injuries reported in Rockcastle County house fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters in Rockcastle County had a busy night on Monday. In a post on the Mt. Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, just after 11 p.m., crews from the department were paged to a house fire. The Brodhead Fire Department and Western Fire Department also responded...
