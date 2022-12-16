LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You still have a couple of days that feature milder air but the Arctic air is coming!. Before we dig in on the bitterly cold air, let’s discuss the milder push of air for today & tomorrow. It looks like we see highs around normal today and probably above normal on Thursday. Plain old rain will move in during the day on Thursday. Once the cold air catches up to the moisture, we get a very quick change over to snow.

