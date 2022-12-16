ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 3 Ohio State women rally in OT, beat USF in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP)Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and No. 3 Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida 88-86 in the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday. Cotie McMahon scored 30 points...
Jawara, Earlington lead San Diego to OT win over Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 29 points and Marcellus Earlington added seven in the overtime as San Diego beat UC Riverside 92-84 on Tuesday. Jawara shot 8 for 15 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Toreros (7-6). Earlington added 25 points while shooting 10 of 18 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Eric Williams Jr. recorded 23 points and shot 9 for 20 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
