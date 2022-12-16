Houston’s Neiman Marcus Turns Into Party Central With Angels of Hope — Shopping Sprees and More Boost Child Advocates

Read full article on original website
This bakery has the best cake in Texas, according to Food Network
The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there's no shame in the game, we get it.
22-year-old charged with murder 10 months after Memphis rapper Snootie Wild killed in Houston
A woman told police the victim, known by his stage name, Snootie Wild, pointed a gun at her after her car got stuck in a ditch. He was then shot by another man after she ran off.
fox26houston.com
Jack Yates High School principal fired
A sudden change in leadership at Jack Yates High school leaves students and parents stunned. Alumni join The Isiah Factor: Uncensored with reaction to move.
Man makes small purchase before robbing Third Ward convenience store at gunpoint, HPD says
Authorities said the man, who was last seen wearing a purple Rugrats hoodie and light-colored jeans, made a small purchase before he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Dec. 16, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
papercitymag.com
Jay Bilas Impressed by UH Freshman Jarace Walker’s Lack of a Negative Ego, Sees Bigger Things Ahead For Marcus Sasser
UH forward Jarace Walker knows how to finish. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Jay Bilas watched from a center court front row seat — the perks of being the lead TV analyst for a network that pays billions to broadcast college basketball games — as Jarace Walker showed the hoops world just how talented he is. But Bilas is just as impressed with what the University of Houston’s super freshman isn’t.
