Hoover, AL

Shelby Reporter

Two men arrested outside the county after successful search warrants by SCDETF

LEEDS – The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, assisted by the Leeds Police Department, served a narcotics search warrant on Cogbill Street in Leeds on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to an official Facebook post by the SCDETF. During the search, Abraham Florencio Hernandez-Perez of Leeds was arrested for...
LEEDS, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia say two people suspected of stealing more than $115,000 from Kohl’s have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect is still at large. The Harrisonburg Police Department says on Nov. 11, an individual went behind an unattended...
HARRISONBURG, VA
CBS 42

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
JASPER, AL
wbrc.com

1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died following a triple shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday evening. According to police, at approximately 9:37 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to Park Place and 23rd Street North after Birmingham 911 received a call from an adult male who said he had been shot. While officers were looking for the 911 caller, they encountered two other individuals who had also been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Northport apartment fire under investigation

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — An early Monday morning apartment complex fire is under investigation.   Four families were displaced after fire destroyed several units at the Saddlewood Apartment complex. Resident Victory Walker says it happened so fast, she evacuated and made sure she and her children left their apartment. “I heard my cousin yelling fire, fire […]
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham approaches grim milestone with homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is approaching a grim milestone. Police say 138 people have died by homicide this year, but the efforts to stop this number from climbing are on-going. Of those 138 homicides, Birmingham Police said 10 were ruled justifiable, so no criminal charges were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire graduating 80 new recruits in the new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire now has a full class of 80 new recruits set to graduate in the new year. Birmingham Firefighters Association Local 117 President, Stephen Cook, said the department is still short staffed and operating thin, but not critically low. He said about 15% of the department is in recruit school right now, but they graduate early in the new year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in a deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Day. Theodore Hill, 23, was shot outside a home in the 2400 block of 5th Street Northwest in Center Point while celebrating the holiday with Marvin Arnold. Investigators say a...
CENTER POINT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds

A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church donates 200 bikes for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Tuscaloosa made sure that hundreds of kids in West Alabama got a Christmas gift this year. The church’s pastor credited community support for making the effort a success. Pastor David Gay said the need was great and so was the amount of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Man charged in connection with fatal Center Point shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies announced a 24-year-old man was charged with reckless manslaughter in connection with a fatal Center Point shooting. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Theodore Hill was inadvertently shot and killed on Thanksgiving day by Marvin Arnold. Hill and Arnold were celebrating Thanksgiving at a home on 5th Street […]
CENTER POINT, AL

