ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

English does it all against Malden

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpIit_0jkOlnC400

An effective press, a two-handed dunk, and unselfish play highlighted an exciting night at the Paul F. Cavanaugh Field House on Thursday. The Lynn English boys basketball team (2-0) remained perfect after defeating Malden (3-1) 80-41.

On the offensive end, Warren Keel Jr. had 31 points and Tyrese Melo García added 23 for the Bulldogs. Malden was held to three points after the first quarter, and didn’t reach double digits until 3:56 remaining in the second.

English head coach Alvin Abreu gives credit to his players for their non-stop effort in executing a full-court press.

“We were able to turn them over and turn it into points, so I was very happy with our effort on the defensive end,” Abreu said.

The moment English stepped onto its homecourt through a tunnel of Bulldog cheerleaders, it was all business. Melo García stole the ball and ran three quarters of the court for a layup for the first points of the game. Then, off a stolen inbound pass, Keel Jr. capitalized with the easy finish.

He didn’t stop there. With no hesitation, Keel Jr. connected on a catch-and-shoot three, then stole the ball before feeding a teammate under the basket for two as English jumped out to an early 11-3 lead.

The press troubled Malden. Backcourt lob passes were stolen, and layups were given up. When asked what his defense was doing from a technical standpoint, Abreu responded by saying his team just “played hard.”

“It starts with your effort. Since day one, it starts with how hard we go,” Abreu said.

Then, the crowd went wild. Josh St. Jean got the ball with no one in front of him and threw down a two-handed dunk, followed by a thunderous applause from the English faithful on ‘blackout’ night.

Malden’s weaknesses were turnovers, an inability to rebound, and failing to establish a set offense. The first quarter ended with the Bulldogs ahead 23-3.

Opening with five unanswered points to start the second, it was another dominating quarter for English. The Bulldogs did a little bit of everything, connecting around the rim and from distance.

The half ended with English ahead 46-14, and Abreu said he enjoys seeing his team execute the defense-turns-to-offense approach.

“It’s a fun style,” Abreu said.

The intensity never passed. Just 49 seconds into the third quarter, English already had a steal and a block. The first Bulldog bucket of the quarter was as unselfish as it gets, with Keel Jr. bouncing it to Jeary Barbosa for a layup under the basket.

To Malden’s credit, its energy never left, but the final score favored English 80-41. The Bulldogs have 80-pieced opponents in each of their first two games, which Abreu says is all because of the chances the full-court press creates.

“It’s a hard game for our guys, defensively, because you have to sell out, you have to be in shape, you have to rotate,” Abreu said. “That’s what helps us score the points that we do.”

With final scores of 86-42 and 80-41 in its first two games, English looks poised to cause damage as the winter progresses. The Bulldogs return home on Tuesday against Medford with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

The post English does it all against Malden appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports. Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
BOSTON, MA
insideradio.com

It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.

Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $15 million scratch ticket sold at 7-Eleven

There was a lucky Bay Stater who claimed a $15 million scratch ticket on Thursday, Dec. 15, one of the highest lottery prizes claimed in the state this year. The $15 million was won playing the “Millions” scratch ticket game, and the winning ticket was sold in Mansfield from a 7-Eleven convenience store. There were also 35 other winning “Millions” scratch tickets claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it

The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
BOSTON, MA
abingtonnews.org

Hires, promotions, and retirements at Abington Police

The Abington Police Department has made a number of personnel changes in recent weeks, including welcoming four new officers. Robert Gervasi, Ryan Francis, Sean Flannery, and Andrew Rezendes each graduated from the Northern Essex Community College police academy in October after six months of training. Police Chief David Del Papa...
ABINGTON, MA
Boston

Student in custody after stabbing at Medford High School

“My thoughts are with the families, students, and our Mustang community.”. A fight in a Medford High School bathroom Monday ended with one student stabbed and another in custody. Medford Police Captain Paul Covino told reporters on scene that the victim “presented himself to the nurse’s office,” where a “laceration”...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Lynn Monday morning. The truck crashed into the side of a home on Western Avenue. Another car on scene was damaged and loaded onto a tow truck. Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clean...
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Gesture made by students from one eastern MA school towards a student of color from another school sparks investigation

A gesture reportedly made by multiple students from one school towards a student of color from another school has caused an eastern Massachusetts high school to launch an investigation. The following is a statement released by Medway Public Schools Superintendent Armand Pires and High School Principal John Murray:. “Medway High...
MEDWAY, MA
iheart.com

Stow Comedian Offers Apology To His Old High School While On Tour In Boston

STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A comedian from Stow took a trip back to his old high school to offer an apology for an incident that took place when he was class president. WBZ's Matt Shearer went along for the journey to catch up with Chris Fleming, a comedian who made Variety magazine's "10 comics to watch for" list in June, 2019.
STOW, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy