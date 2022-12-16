ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London, KY

wymt.com

Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

Northern Ky. city donates toys to kids impacted by flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Dry Ridge gave back to one of its fellow Kentucky cities. The city donated a truckload of toys to kids staying in travel trailers at Perry County Park following July’s flooding. Hazard mayor, Happy Mobelini said the city of Dry Ridge mayor,...
HAZARD, KY
sam1039.com

Levi Jackson Park In London To Undergo More Improvements

Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park officials announced recently that the Museum Road will be closed at both ends for some time while they begin construction of two new shelters and a bathroom. The project will replace an aging shelter directly across from the museum. Officials think the public will be very pleased with the upgrade, especially the large fire pit between the shelters. Levi Jackson and other parks in the city are funded and operated by City of London Tourism.
LONDON, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Olivia Madison Little

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Madison Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School where she has a 3.97 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year, she was also chosen to be a Link Crew leader the first year the program was established at Floyd Central.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
RICHMOND, KY

