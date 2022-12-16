Read full article on original website
Operation BBQ Relief is back in EKY feeding families during the holiday season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has been to various communities in our region several times since the flood, and, on Tuesday, they were back serving Christmas dinner to folks in the community. Mike Richter with Operation BBQ Relief said their goal is to feed people in need and...
Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
Northern Ky. city donates toys to kids impacted by flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Dry Ridge gave back to one of its fellow Kentucky cities. The city donated a truckload of toys to kids staying in travel trailers at Perry County Park following July’s flooding. Hazard mayor, Happy Mobelini said the city of Dry Ridge mayor,...
Levi Jackson Park In London To Undergo More Improvements
Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park officials announced recently that the Museum Road will be closed at both ends for some time while they begin construction of two new shelters and a bathroom. The project will replace an aging shelter directly across from the museum. Officials think the public will be very pleased with the upgrade, especially the large fire pit between the shelters. Levi Jackson and other parks in the city are funded and operated by City of London Tourism.
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia gave back to kids impacted by July’s flooding. On Saturday, the group collected 278 gifts for kids to open on Christmas. “The flood has taken so much away from them, but hopefully this will help put smiles on all those little faces,” a Facebook post said.
Anonymous donation helping Harlan County families put food on the table for Christmas
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School is out for the holidays but Harlan County Public Schools opened its doors one last time before Christmas. An anonymous donor through Save the Children donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide $120 gift cards to each kid in the school. Superintendent Brent...
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Appalachian Arts Alliance’s ‘Elf Jr. The Musical’ wraps up in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than a month of hard work is finally complete for the actors and organizers behind the Appalachian Arts Alliance’s Elf Jr. The Musical. Those with the production held their last show at the Hazard Forum on Sunday. Over the course of six weeks, kids...
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
Kentucky by Heart: Mike Howard went from ‘black sheep’ to beloved ‘Mountain Santa,’ the legend
Because Christmas is all about traditions, we are offering once again this traditional Kentucky by Heart column on Mike Howard, the Mountain Santa who has passed away. But like the Christmas spirit in all of this, his spirit lives on in his legacy of generosity to others. Merry Christmas — and happy memories.)
Police in Laurel County searching for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a missing woman. Deputies tell WYMT Bridgett Evans, 45, was last seen off East Laurel Road near the Clay County line at 5 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5′9″ and has brown below shoulder length...
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Warming Shelters opening in Breathitt County ahead of brutal winter weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Warming shelters are opening in Breathitt County ahead of the expected blast of winter coming to the bluegrass. Many people there lost everything in the summer flooding, and shelters like these are a lifeline. The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department’s Multipurpose building looks more like Santa’s...
Good Question: What is the difference between Amber Alerts and Golden Alerts?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, an Amber Alert came to an end on I-64 in Clark County. That system is similar to another one used in Kentucky, which is the subject of today’s Good Question: Mariesa asks, why are they called “Golden Alerts” when they are linked to individuals of all ages?
EKY animal shelter hopes to curb shelter overpopulation through power of prayer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several animal shelters across the region have been experiencing an increase in intakes following the height of the pandemic, but those with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard said they have never held as many animals as they have recently. With adoptions slowing down...
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Justin Logan's forecast: Snow and dangerous cold ahead. Cold weather safety ahead of Arctic front. FOX 56's Tyler Melito talks safety as a staggering Arctic front is set...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Olivia Madison Little
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Olivia Madison Little is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Olivia is a senior at Floyd Central High School where she has a 3.97 GPA. She has been a member of the National Honor Society since her sophomore year, she was also chosen to be a Link Crew leader the first year the program was established at Floyd Central.
One person seriously hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a shooting in Richmond. Police say they responded around 3:30 Monday afternoon to Turpin Drive, where the victim was found. However, we’re told they think the shooting actually happened on nearby McWhorter Court and the victim ended up on Turpin...
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Holding Candlelight Vigil, Asks Community to Join in Prayers as Shelter is Overcrowded
The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard is hosting a candlelight vigil Tuesday, December 20 at 6:30 pm. The shelter is hosting the vigil to gather people in prayer, as the shelter is nearly double capacity and can’t adopt or send animals to rescues as fast as they are coming in.
