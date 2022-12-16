Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park officials announced recently that the Museum Road will be closed at both ends for some time while they begin construction of two new shelters and a bathroom. The project will replace an aging shelter directly across from the museum. Officials think the public will be very pleased with the upgrade, especially the large fire pit between the shelters. Levi Jackson and other parks in the city are funded and operated by City of London Tourism.

LONDON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO