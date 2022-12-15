Freshman guard lifts Classical to 2-0

Just weeks ago, Classical head coach Marvin Avery said his incoming class of freshmen was as good as it gets. Thursday night, there was proof as the Rams defeated Chelsea 52-44. His son, and starting point guard Marvin Avery Jr. had 17 points. Senior Brady Warren added nine for the Rams, and Classical is now 2-0 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

English 72, Malden 38

It was domination from beginning to end for the Lynn English girls basketball team against Malden. The top performers were Jaeleigh Perry (18 points, five rebounds), Alisha Jean (13 points, six rebounds), Jari Perez (13 points, four assists) and Jayleen Novas-Rivera (11 points, 10 rebounds).

SWIMMING & DIVING

Medford 71, Classical 65

Lynn Classical swam against Medford at home on Thursday, losing 71-65. Despite the loss, coach Denise Silva said there were many bright spots and levels of improvement. Ava Anderson won the diving event and reached a girls North qualifying sectional. In the 100 Freestyle, Andrew Moore finished second in a great finish, and in the 200 Free Relay, Jari Cabral, Gianna Fortes, Jakub Polski, and Moore were also runner-ups. On Tuesday, Classical swims against Somerville at Lynn Tech.

