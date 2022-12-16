Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘We are grateful beyond measure’: DeLand family speaks after son found safe in Spain
Ken DeLand, Sr. — his father — confirmed that his son was found safe in Spain after finally making contact with his son.
WHEC TV-10
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
Two Rochester men sentenced to prison for kidnapping, murder
The victim died from his injuries two months after he was rescued.
houston-today.com
RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’
Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a mischievous cow in the neighborhood surrounding Penfield school. According to police, on Dec. 3 shortly before 10 p.m., the “slender dairy cow” – actually, someone with a shock of blonde hair dressed up as a cow – ascended the stairs to a home in the Penfield area. The cow then rang the doorbell, but neglected to stick around to talk to the owner who opened the door shortly after. No hoofprints were left, but what were found were footprints with a swoosh in them.
WHEC TV-10
Three-day memorial will honor firefighters killed in 2012 West Webster shooting
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The West Webster Fire Department is holding a memorial starting Thursday in remembrance of two firefighters who died in the 2012 shooting on Christmas Eve morning. It’s been ten years since a man set fire to his home and car on Lake Road in Webster, then...
WHEC TV-10
Second Monroe County Children’s Detention Center employee arrested this month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second time this month, another employee of the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing on Dec. 13, according to Brighton Police. Chief David Catholdi says Bodine, of Rochester,...
WHEC TV-10
Macedon police chief is on unpaid leave
MACEDON, N.Y. — We are working on new information about what happened with the police chief in Macedon. The chief, a former Rochester Police Department commander, is on unpaid leave and there is an investigation by the town. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies wear body cameras. We foiled the sheriff’s...
WHEC TV-10
Bullets hit home of 80-year-old on Weldon Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Weldon Street for a report of gunshots into a house. When officers got there, they found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area, and a house was struck several times. Several bullets entered the room of a woman in her 80s. She was not hit, and was not injured.
Occupied house struck multiple times by gunfire on Weldon St.
No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
cnycentral.com
Daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff and a 1-year-old injured in crash in Aurelius
Aurelius, NY — The 21-year-old daughter of Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and a one-year-old were among those injured in a two-car crash in the town of Aurelius Saturday morning. State police confirmed to CNY Central that Jennifer Schenck was among those injured when a car crossed over the...
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
Suspects connected to Crips arrested for drug conspiracy in Niagara Falls
The charges they face carry penalties ranging from five to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
RPD seeks help in ID’ing male who may have information on shooting
RPD believes that the man in the pictures below has information on the shooting.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after being shot on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is undergoing treatment at Strong Hospital for a gunshot wound. Rochester Police say he was shot on Weyl Street off of Joseph Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found the 40-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Sunrise Smart Start: Ponzi scheme sentencing, gun violence
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot inside his car on Troup Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Fisher student turns up in Spain after nearly three weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was the outcome they’ve been hoping for for nearly three weeks. “I’ll be honest with you. It was so emotional, you know, that Kenny was calling,” Ken DeLand Sr. said. His son, Ken DeLand Jr., disappeared while studying abroad. The St. John...
KIMT
RPD identifies deputy who shot at wanted fugitive; Jesse Johnson still remains at-large
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the deputy who discharged his weapon during an incident last week where a man escaped from law enforcement. Deputy Sean Cooper, who has been an officer for more than 17 years, fired his handgun on Dec. 14 when...
Comments / 2