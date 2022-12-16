ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus, NY

RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a mischievous cow in the neighborhood surrounding Penfield school. According to police, on Dec. 3 shortly before 10 p.m., the “slender dairy cow” – actually, someone with a shock of blonde hair dressed up as a cow – ascended the stairs to a home in the Penfield area. The cow then rang the doorbell, but neglected to stick around to talk to the owner who opened the door shortly after. No hoofprints were left, but what were found were footprints with a swoosh in them.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Macedon police chief is on unpaid leave

MACEDON, N.Y. — We are working on new information about what happened with the police chief in Macedon. The chief, a former Rochester Police Department commander, is on unpaid leave and there is an investigation by the town. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies wear body cameras. We foiled the sheriff’s...
MACEDON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bullets hit home of 80-year-old on Weldon Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Weldon Street for a report of gunshots into a house. When officers got there, they found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area, and a house was struck several times. Several bullets entered the room of a woman in her 80s. She was not hit, and was not injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after being shot on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is undergoing treatment at Strong Hospital for a gunshot wound. Rochester Police say he was shot on Weyl Street off of Joseph Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found the 40-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot inside his car on Troup Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

