Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a mischievous cow in the neighborhood surrounding Penfield school. According to police, on Dec. 3 shortly before 10 p.m., the “slender dairy cow” – actually, someone with a shock of blonde hair dressed up as a cow – ascended the stairs to a home in the Penfield area. The cow then rang the doorbell, but neglected to stick around to talk to the owner who opened the door shortly after. No hoofprints were left, but what were found were footprints with a swoosh in them.

PENFIELD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO