Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon teen dies in collision

A 19-year-old Dunnellon teen died Sunday night, Dec. 18, in a collision in the west Ocala area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Northwest 80th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of 80th and U.S. 27 Alt. to a vehicle traveling westbound on 27.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

No change in local pre-holiday unemployment rate

The unemployment rate was unchanged over the last two months both in Marion County and for the Tri-County region. The 3.4 percent November rate was 0.4 percentage points lower than the region’s rate from a year ago. Marion County’s jobless rate was 3.2 percent, the same as the adjusted...
Citrus County Chronicle

Principal’s Office: DMS FFA members advance to district, state

Dunnellon Middle School FFA members represented their school well this month at FFA Sub-District contests. All first-place winners will advance to District Competition in late January. The DMS winners were:. First place, Parliamentary Procedure Team – Catherine Viverito, Mason Benson, Khloe Scott, Elijah Linder and Valentina Lagos. First place,...
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard

A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.
WCJB

Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River. The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue. The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV

A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

