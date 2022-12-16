Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Longstanding Lecanto family sees Citrus County through over 100 years of history
Merely 12 years after Citrus County was founded in 1887, John Murray Davis was born in Lecanto to John William Davis and Lucy Murray Davis who had lived there since he was a child in the 1860s. One of the original pioneer families of Florida, the Davis family went on to help raise Lecanto from the ground up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon teen dies in collision
A 19-year-old Dunnellon teen died Sunday night, Dec. 18, in a collision in the west Ocala area. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Northwest 80th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of 80th and U.S. 27 Alt. to a vehicle traveling westbound on 27.
Citrus County Chronicle
No change in local pre-holiday unemployment rate
The unemployment rate was unchanged over the last two months both in Marion County and for the Tri-County region. The 3.4 percent November rate was 0.4 percentage points lower than the region’s rate from a year ago. Marion County’s jobless rate was 3.2 percent, the same as the adjusted...
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before A Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This sunrise was the calm before the storm earlier this week in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Citrus County Chronicle
Principal’s Office: DMS FFA members advance to district, state
Dunnellon Middle School FFA members represented their school well this month at FFA Sub-District contests. All first-place winners will advance to District Competition in late January. The DMS winners were:. First place, Parliamentary Procedure Team – Catherine Viverito, Mason Benson, Khloe Scott, Elijah Linder and Valentina Lagos. First place,...
villages-news.com
Fatal accident shuts down traffic at County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard
A fatal accident Monday night shut down the intersection of County Road 466 at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Details of the accident were not immediately available. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality. Two of the vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene overnight as the trooper completed his investigation.
WCJB
Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River. The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue. The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha...
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to discuss rising costs with no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will discuss rising costs associated with the no-kill animal shelter in the city of Ocala on Tuesday. The community expressed the desire to change Marion County Animal Services into a no-kill facility a few years ago. Changes had to be implemented to achieve...
alachuachronicle.com
Body found near Lake Alice boat ramp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (UFPD CID) is currently investigating the death of an individual who was found in the wooded area near the Lake Alice boat ramp. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, the University of Florida Police...
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
WCJB
villages-news.com
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
