ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

CCU women’s basketball dominates Erskine, winning 83-24

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCZX7_0jkOkyTm00

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team improved to 4-5 on the year with an 83-24 win over the Erskine Flying Fleet at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University on Thursday evening.

Coastal was led by Miriam Recarte with 13 points, as she was 4-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three-point land. Aja Blount chipped in with 10 points in 15 minutes of action, while Deaja Richardson , Arin Freeman , and Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga added nine, eight, and a career-high eight points for the Chants.

Defensively, CCU turned 37 turnovers into 39 points and outrebounded the overmatched Flying Fleet 31-15. Blount and Belinga finished with a game-high six rebounds each.

Coastal Carolina will return to action on Sunday, Dec. 18, as the Chanticleers will host the UNCW Seahawks at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C. The tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Uduje scores 19, but CCU men fall to College of Charleston, 83-69

CONWAY, S.C. – Sophomore Josh Uduje scored 19 points, but his effort was not enough as Coastal Carolina (6-5) fell to the College of Charleston 83-69 in the Chants’ final game before the Christmas break. Essam Mostafa added his eighth double-double of the season with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. It was also the 30th double-double of his […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Marshall holds off UConn 28-14 at Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Marshall ended the season with its fifth straight win in a 28-14 victory over UConn at the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Thundering Herd were up 28-0 midway through the third quarter before the Huskies rallied with two rushing touchdowns by Victor Rosa. UConn drove to the Marshall 8 with five minutes […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Jo Chubb named CCU women’s head soccer coach

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina Athletics has announced the hiring of Jo Chubb as the new head women’s soccer coach, the fifth head coach in the program’s history. “We are thrilled to welcome Jo to Teal Nation to lead our women’s soccer program. She has proven herself as a top-caliber coach and strong recruiter at the highest level, […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina football adds 6 on signing day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football added six student-athletes Wednesday on signing day, according to the university. All six people who have signed play defense, the university said in a news release. The following players signed: “The players, it’s such a great feeling when you talk to them on the phone, you talk […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach Bowl helps Myrtle Beach economy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –The Myrtle Beach Bowl activities have already kicked off. UConn and Marshall’s football teams have been experiencing everything Myrtle Beach and Conway have to offer. The Myrtle Beach Bowl started in 2020, but they had to limit fans due to the pandemic. Now in its third year, it is looking to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Woman missing in Florence found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

6 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Conway area, officials said. The SCDOT traffic map shows the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Drivers were asked to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

3 displaced following house fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Bobby

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 17-18 is Bobby, an 8-week-old kitten with the Grand Strand Humane Society. “He is available for adoption. We have cats from eight weeks old to seniors,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “We’d love to have all our pets in a home for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

97K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy