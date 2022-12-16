Read full article on original website
This quirky iPhone case embraces architectural art to improve its usability
Common smartphone cases provide the bare minimum protection possible without bulking up the device. Some go beyond the call of duty at the expense of making otherwise thin and slick phones look like miniature tanks. Other provide additional functionality, like batteries, card slots, or even rings for holding the phone more securely. That last one is a bit divisive among smartphone users because while it does offer a more secure grip, it also makes the phone look a bit awkward. That, however, has nothing on this weird-looking protective case for an iPhone that brings an extra grip and a stand in a manner that can only really be considered to be a form of art.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked dummy units reveal the series is staying true to minimalism
The smartphone market has never been known for staying still for long as far as designs go, not unless you’re a company named after a fruit that keeps doctors away. The more open ecosystem on the Android side of the market fence required that its players be quicker and more agile in changing strategies to outdo their competitors, whether it’s in terms of features or looks. Although that strategy is still in play, smartphone manufacturers have started to be more conscious of what a more consistent and identifiable design language brings to the brand. It’s still not as long-lived as Apple’s iPhone designs, but companies like Samsung have started to keep their phone designs around for a bit longer, as demonstrated by leaked designs of next year’s Galaxy S23 flagship that bears a more toned-down and minimalist personality.
This small metal trinket lets you draw straight lines without a ruler
No one can draw a straight line unassisted, not unless you’re one of those extremely rare geniuses. Even professional artists and designers don’t leave straight lines up to chance or fate, utilizing a tool to ensure those marks keep in line. The most common tool for this kind of drawing is, of course, the ruler, and it doesn’t get any simpler than a piece of wood, metal, or plastic with a straight edge. Not unless you count this odd-looking metal piece with a small cog-like wheel, a contraption that could very well be the simplest way to draw a straight line, one that doesn’t obscure any part of the page or risk accumulating ink and dirt that would later smudge on your work.
