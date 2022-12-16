Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
KOLD-TV
“It would change my life”: Section 8 waitlist in Tucson to open in two weeks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People across Tucson have waited years for the Section 8 waitlist to open and in just two weeks, they will be able to finally apply for assistance. It’s been about five years since the waitlist for the City of Tucson public housing and Section...
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
Police: Deadly wreck involving bike and vehicle on Craycroft Wednesday
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck involving a bike and a vehicle Wednesday morning. Police say the crash was in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road. Craycroft was closed.
thisistucson.com
The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years
Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
KOLD-TV
Angel Flight volunteers make special delivery for southern Arizona family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four volunteer pilots with Angel Flight West made a special delivery as part of their Flights of Joy holiday tradition on Monday, Dec. 19. The pilots delivered toys to Audrey Hudacek-Monroe and her family at the Marana Regional Airport. Just a few months ago,...
Pedestrian killed on Flowing Wells Road Tuesday
Tucson police responded to a deadly wreck in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road. Police say Flowing Wells would be shut down between Knox and Roger for the next several hours.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash near Flowing Wells, Roger in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after getting hit near Flowing Wells and Roger in Tucson early Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road. The accident was reported around 7 a.m. and the roadway was...
Section 8 Waitlist opens two weeks from Tuesday
A single mother who plans on applying for Section 8 spoke to the struggles of applying in the past and comments on the new process.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
KOLD-TV
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull the driver over, it sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. As a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver around 7:30, the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over at mile post 172 near the Gila River Reservation.
Car crashes into home narrowly missing baby in living room
The collision happened off Prince road in Midtown. The driver was cited for driving without a license, failure to control and reduce speed.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – Parade of Lights
For almost 3 decades Tucson has had a Parade of Lights to celebrate the holiday season. After a 2 year absence it is back!. One group had restored fire trucks which were impressive with their size and decorating. From 1962 until 1977 the Checker Cab Company built these ‘airporter’ cars....
KOLD-TV
Pima County leases new space for asylum seekers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of leasing a 63,000 square foot big box store at Drexel and Interstate 19 to house an overflow of migrants and asylum seekers expected to flood the county when Title 42 is lifted. Title...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
KOLD-TV
Pima County raises pay for corrections officers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a salary increase for all corrections staff in the county. The board voted to increase pay by 7.5%, effective Jan. 1. The raises will cost $1.7 million and county officials hope they will improve...
KOLD-TV
General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties. COPE Community Services...
KOLD-TV
Crash involving semi closes I-10 westbound in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is closed after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264. Authorities say an Amazon semitruck was headed east, near Craycroft, on I-10...
KOLD-TV
PACC only taking animals on emergency basis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Because an animal has tested positive for a highly contagious bacterial infection, the Pima Animal Care Center has moved to emergency intakes only. According to the PACC, a dog has come down with Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus, or “Strep zoo.” Emergency-only admissions will be enforced...
FostAdopt catering to teenagers in group foster homes this holiday season
The season of giving is in full swing in the Old Pueblo and a newer non-profit is catering specifically to teenagers and giving them a Christmas to remember.
Comments / 0