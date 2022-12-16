The Nintendo 64 wasn't without limited edition controllers, but one of these controllers is so rare that it could net any owner thousands of dollars on the open market. A seasoned Nintendo 64 player or someone well versed in gaming history might know that the gold "Star Fox" E3 competition controller is one of the rarest gamepads in all gaming. They were produced exclusively for a 1997 E3 event, a gold controller based around the beloved "StarFox" series, and given out to winners of the "StarFox" 4-player competition. While fans are still wondering whether they'll see another Star Fox game, this controller is even rarer than the franchise's spotty appearance history on consoles, with only 26 of the controllers ever manufactured and only 12 recorded already with collectors.

