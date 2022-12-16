Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has The Witcher Fans Saying The Same Thing
"Witcher" fans were rocked by lead Henry Cavill's series exit earlier in 2022, and many wondered if another opportunity drew the star away from the series. After all, when the series began, Cavill was secured for at least 7 seasons, giving fans some sense of security. However, it seemed that Cavill might have had a more interesting opportunity on the horizon in another famous franchise: Superman. Cavill seemed set to resume the mantle of the Man of Steel full time after appearing in a cameo at the end of another DC film, "Black Adam." Suddenly, his decision to leave "The Witcher" made more sense.
Why The Witcher 2 Almost Didn't Happen
The immense success of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," a game that performed so well it won several awards before launch (per Digital Spy) and earned a next-gen update, did not come without years of struggle and poor luck preceding it. Before CD Projekt Red delivered its highest-grossing game to date at over 40 million lifetime sales (via Statista), the studio almost went under completely. Another game in "The Witcher" franchise pulled the team back from the brink against crushing odds.
Henry Cavill Sets Sights On A Whole New Game Adaptation
Henry Cavill has brought some of the most iconic video game and comic series to wider audiences with his portrayals over the years, but he's far from just a pretty face. Though he originally made a name for himself as Superman in "Man of Steel" — which he almost missed out on because he was raiding with his guild in "World of Warcraft" when he got the call — he's more well-known nowadays for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher."
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Hogwarts Legacy" has finally been confirmed for 2023. The Warner Bros. "Harry Potter" game has endured a series of delays that the team attributed to wanting to give players the "best possible game experience" over the past year. Not that the discourse surrounding J.K. Rowling's transphobic beliefs – which developers have tried to mitigate by adding transgender character options to the game — helped at all. First it was pushed to 2022, now it's still worrying us into 2023.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
The Last Of Us Part 3 May Be Closer Than We Thought
Despite Naughty Dog's original PlayStation 3 masterpiece, "The Last of Us," dropping over 11 years ago, the world of "The Last of Us" is still very much on gamers' minds. That's because not only did the game get a sequel, "The Last of Us Part 2," in 2020, but the first entry was recently remastered for PlayStation 5 to include new features and updated graphics. In addition, the series also has a live-action HBO series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey premiering in January and a standalone multiplayer game titled "The Last of Us Factions" in the works.
Every Marvel's Midnight Suns Character Ranked
Firaxis Games, the studio behind classic strategy franchises like "Civilization," and "XCOM," surprised the Tactical RPG community at Gamescom 2021 when it announced their development of "Marvel's Midnight Suns." This new foray into the superhero genre for Firaxis was labeled as, "the biggest game [they] have ever made," and the final product reflects that.
Fans Are Going Wild With Death Stranding 2 Story Theories
After years of waiting, gamers finally got a glimpse of "Death Stranding 2" during the 2022 Games Awards. For some time, rumors were floating around that a sequel to 2019's "Death Stranding" was in development, but now gamers have confirmation. But as to what the story of "Death Stranding 2" will be, nobody knows.
The Rarest N64 Controller Ever Made Could Cost You Thousands
The Nintendo 64 wasn't without limited edition controllers, but one of these controllers is so rare that it could net any owner thousands of dollars on the open market. A seasoned Nintendo 64 player or someone well versed in gaming history might know that the gold "Star Fox" E3 competition controller is one of the rarest gamepads in all gaming. They were produced exclusively for a 1997 E3 event, a gold controller based around the beloved "StarFox" series, and given out to winners of the "StarFox" 4-player competition. While fans are still wondering whether they'll see another Star Fox game, this controller is even rarer than the franchise's spotty appearance history on consoles, with only 26 of the controllers ever manufactured and only 12 recorded already with collectors.
We May Know The Source Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Leak
The first "Spider-Man" game from Insomniac and Marvel was released back in 2018 to critical and fan acclaim, and during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, its sequel "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was finally announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It's still mostly under wraps, and what little that's known about "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" has come chiefly from the game's announcement trailer and the official site. Familiar faces and new ones show up in the trailer, but aside from a peek at the game's story, it doesn't reveal much else.
